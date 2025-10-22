ETV Bharat / state

Newborns Exchanged In Rajasthan Hospital, Families Seek DNA Test

Udaipur: In a surprising incident, two newborns were exchanged at the Maharana Bhupal (MB) Hospital in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday night, sparking an uproar.

According to Hathipol Police Station in-charge Yogendra Vyas, "A woman gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday night. At the same time, another woman gave birth to a baby girl. After the delivery, the first woman was handed over a boy. But about 1.5 hours later, the hospital informed the woman about their mistake, saying she actually had given birth to a baby girl. This led to a prolonged dispute between the family and the staff."

On being informed, Vyas visited the hospital to check the records. The families of both newborns have filed a complaint at the police station demanding a DNA test. The DNA report, which will be available in about 15 days, will determine the biological mothers of the newborns. Till the arrival of the report, both babies will remain under the care of the hospital nursery. Vyas said he has interacted with both families, and instructions have been issued to take action against the staff whose negligence led to the situation.