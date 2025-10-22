Newborns Exchanged In Rajasthan Hospital, Families Seek DNA Test
Hathipol Police Station in-charge Yogendra Vyas said two women gave birth to two babies of opposite gender, and the MB Hospital administration acknowledged their mistake.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
Udaipur: In a surprising incident, two newborns were exchanged at the Maharana Bhupal (MB) Hospital in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday night, sparking an uproar.
According to Hathipol Police Station in-charge Yogendra Vyas, "A woman gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday night. At the same time, another woman gave birth to a baby girl. After the delivery, the first woman was handed over a boy. But about 1.5 hours later, the hospital informed the woman about their mistake, saying she actually had given birth to a baby girl. This led to a prolonged dispute between the family and the staff."
On being informed, Vyas visited the hospital to check the records. The families of both newborns have filed a complaint at the police station demanding a DNA test. The DNA report, which will be available in about 15 days, will determine the biological mothers of the newborns. Till the arrival of the report, both babies will remain under the care of the hospital nursery. Vyas said he has interacted with both families, and instructions have been issued to take action against the staff whose negligence led to the situation.
Recounting the incident, Ashok, the brother of one of the women, said his sister gave birth to a child around 12:00 am on Tuesday. Meanwhile, another woman also gave birth at 12:46 am in the same hospital. At around 1:00 am, hospital staff congratulated his sister with a newborn boy. However, 1.5 hours later, the hospital management informed her that they had made a mistake and his sister had given birth to a girl, not a boy.
Askhok alleged that the administration was at fault. But the entire incident was being covered up by blaming lower-level staff. An attempt to contact hospital superintendent Dr RL Suman failed as her phone was out of network.
