ETV Bharat / state

Newborns Die In 24 Hours At Malda Medical College; Health Dept Seeks Report

Malda: Ten newborns died in a single day at Malda Medical College in the second week of August following which, the West Bengal health department has demanded a comprehensive report.

The 1,120-bed Malda Medical College complex features a dedicated building for the Mother and Child Hub—named 'Matrima' during the Trinamool administration's tenure—where obstetric and neonatal care is provided. The incident occurred in this very building. It is alleged that the medical authorities initially showed little concern, and most staff members were unaware of the situation. Under standard protocol, daily birth and death reports are uploaded to a government portal; it was through this process that the matter came to the attention of *Swasthya Bhavan*. Officials from the health department contacted the medical authorities and urgently convened a video conference to demand a report on the incident.

According to sources, eight of the ten newborns who died that day had been referred to the medical college from various other hospitals or nursing homes. Why are there so many referrals? A medical college official explained that government hospitals typically admit pregnant women from low-income families, whereas those from middle- or upper-class families usually opt for private hospitals or nursing homes for childbirth. Private facilities often exploit patients for profit; newborns are frequently kept in Critical Care Units (CCUs) and treated even when not medically necessary. This unnecessary confinement in the CCU can lead to a deterioration in the newborns' health. Consequently, there is a growing trend of referring newborns to the medical college only when their chances of survival appear extremely slim. By the time newborns are brought to the medical college, their condition has often deteriorated to such an extent that there is little doctors can do. Some doctors claim that a similar situation occurred in the case of these eight infants.