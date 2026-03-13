Heart Surgery Within 40 Minutes Of Birth Saves Delhi Newborn
A multidisciplinary team at a private hospital successfully treated a newborn with a dangerously narrow heart valve using balloon aortic valvotomy shortly after birth.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Doctors performed life-saving heart surgery on a newborn within 40 minutes of birth. The complex procedure was carried out at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla, in New Delhi. According to doctors, it was one of the most challenging fetal cardiac cases they had encountered.
The baby’s parents visited a hospital during the 30th week of pregnancy, where an ultrasound scan revealed a dangerously narrow heart valve in the unborn child. Tests also showed weak heart muscles and fluid accumulating around the heart, conditions that posed a serious risk to the baby’s life.
Treatment Planned In Advance
Given the severity of the condition, the pediatric cardiology team at Fortis Escorts Hospital prepared a detailed treatment plan in advance and decided to begin treatment immediately after the baby’s birth.
At the 31st week of pregnancy, the baby was delivered through a caesarean section at another hospital. At the time of birth, a full medical team, including obstetricians, pediatric cardiologists, neonatologists, anaesthetists, nurses, technicians, and ambulance staff, was on standby.
Procedure Began Within 15 Minutes
About 15 minutes after birth, doctors stabilised the baby with a tube and began the procedure. Using advanced ultrasound-guided vascular access techniques, doctors precisely accessed the blood vessels. Within 40 minutes of birth, doctors completed a balloon aortic valvotomy, a minimally invasive procedure that opens a narrowed aortic valve.
Immediate Improvement After Surgery
After the surgery, echocardiography showed that the baby’s aortic valve began opening properly, and the heart gradually returned to normal function. Doctors said that acting during the critical “golden hour” saved the newborn’s life.
Discharged After Recovery
The neonatal nursery staff provided special care to help the premature baby increase weight and recover. Coordinated efforts from multiple departments and constant monitoring gradually improved the baby’s condition. The newborn was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after regaining stability.
Pediatric cardiology specialist Dr Neeraj Awasthi said the team had managed one of their most challenging fetal cardiac cases. The baby had an extremely narrow heart valve, damaged heart muscles and fluid overload.
He explained that timely planning, rapid intervention, and excellent team coordination ensured the treatment’s success. The team started treatment within the golden hour and restored the baby’s heart function.
