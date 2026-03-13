ETV Bharat / state

Heart Surgery Within 40 Minutes Of Birth Saves Delhi Newborn

New Delhi: Doctors performed life-saving heart surgery on a newborn within 40 minutes of birth. The complex procedure was carried out at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla, in New Delhi. According to doctors, it was one of the most challenging fetal cardiac cases they had encountered.

The baby’s parents visited a hospital during the 30th week of pregnancy, where an ultrasound scan revealed a dangerously narrow heart valve in the unborn child. Tests also showed weak heart muscles and fluid accumulating around the heart, conditions that posed a serious risk to the baby’s life.

Treatment Planned In Advance

Given the severity of the condition, the pediatric cardiology team at Fortis Escorts Hospital prepared a detailed treatment plan in advance and decided to begin treatment immediately after the baby’s birth.

At the 31st week of pregnancy, the baby was delivered through a caesarean section at another hospital. At the time of birth, a full medical team, including obstetricians, pediatric cardiologists, neonatologists, anaesthetists, nurses, technicians, and ambulance staff, was on standby.

Procedure Began Within 15 Minutes

About 15 minutes after birth, doctors stabilised the baby with a tube and began the procedure. Using advanced ultrasound-guided vascular access techniques, doctors precisely accessed the blood vessels. Within 40 minutes of birth, doctors completed a balloon aortic valvotomy, a minimally invasive procedure that opens a narrowed aortic valve.