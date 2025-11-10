ETV Bharat / state

Newborn Girl Found Abandoned In Forest In Odisha's Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A newborn girl was found abandoned in a forest at Laikera in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Police said the baby dressed in new clothes was found near Kadobahal forest on Jharsuguda-Bagdihi road on Sunday evening. Jharmunda Panchayat Extension Officer Kalkini Kumbar said she had ventured into the forest to attend nature's call when she heard the baby's cries. "I saw the baby wrapped in a cloth," Kalkini said.

She took the baby to Bagdihi outpost from where she was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. It is not yet clear who left the baby girl in the forest and under what circumstances.