Newborn Girl Found Abandoned In Forest In Odisha's Jharsuguda
The girl was sent to the district headquarters hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 6:11 PM IST
Jharsuguda: A newborn girl was found abandoned in a forest at Laikera in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.
Police said the baby dressed in new clothes was found near Kadobahal forest on Jharsuguda-Bagdihi road on Sunday evening. Jharmunda Panchayat Extension Officer Kalkini Kumbar said she had ventured into the forest to attend nature's call when she heard the baby's cries. "I saw the baby wrapped in a cloth," Kalkini said.
She took the baby to Bagdihi outpost from where she was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. It is not yet clear who left the baby girl in the forest and under what circumstances.
Meanwhile, as the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was informed of the matter, its chairman, Ashish Kumar Panda visited the district headquarters hospital.
"We were informed that a baby girl was found abandoned in the Kadobahal forest. The child was rescued from there and taken to the district headquarters hhospital by the police for treatment. The condition of the baby is now stable. The police have started an investigation into the incident." said Panda.
Social workers Sujata Mishra said the mindset of people towards women has not changed even as they have proved their worth in every field. "Such act of inhumanity is condemnable," she said.
Also Read
Woman Kills Her Baby Hours After Delivery In Rajasthan's Churu