ETV Bharat / state

Newborn Found Inside Bag at Shivamogga Bus Stop; Cops Search For Parents

The newborn is being shifted to the primary health centre. ( ETV Bharat )

Shivamogga: An infant was found wrapped in a white cloth inside a bag hanging at a bus stop near Gavatur Hole in Hosanagar taluk of Karnataka's Shivamogga.

The incident came to light on Sunday night when a resident heard the 10-15-day-old baby girl crying. It is believed that she was abandoned.

When the Rippanapet police station was informed, PSI Rajureddy and some other personnel rushed to the spot and took the newborn to the Rippanapet primary health centre. Doctors found the newborn to be healthy, weighing 1.6 kg. Subsequently, she was sent to Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga for further care and is currently kept at the child care centre of the hospital.

"Soon after receiving the information, we went to the spot for an inspection. We found a newborn baby in the bag. The baby is currently healthy. The process to trace her parents is underway," Rajureddy told ETV Bharat over the phone.

CWC Takes Custody Of Abandoned Newborn In Kochi

In another incident, the Child Welfare Committee on Monday officially took the custody of a newborn boy found abandoned near a mall at Maradu in Kerala's Kochi last month.