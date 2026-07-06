Newborn Found Inside Bag at Shivamogga Bus Stop; Cops Search For Parents
Rippanapet SHO said the 10-15-day-old baby girl was taken to the PHC, where doctors found her to be healthy. She was shifted to Meggan Hospital.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Shivamogga: An infant was found wrapped in a white cloth inside a bag hanging at a bus stop near Gavatur Hole in Hosanagar taluk of Karnataka's Shivamogga.
The incident came to light on Sunday night when a resident heard the 10-15-day-old baby girl crying. It is believed that she was abandoned.
When the Rippanapet police station was informed, PSI Rajureddy and some other personnel rushed to the spot and took the newborn to the Rippanapet primary health centre. Doctors found the newborn to be healthy, weighing 1.6 kg. Subsequently, she was sent to Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga for further care and is currently kept at the child care centre of the hospital.
"Soon after receiving the information, we went to the spot for an inspection. We found a newborn baby in the bag. The baby is currently healthy. The process to trace her parents is underway," Rajureddy told ETV Bharat over the phone.
CWC Takes Custody Of Abandoned Newborn In Kochi
In another incident, the Child Welfare Committee on Monday officially took the custody of a newborn boy found abandoned near a mall at Maradu in Kerala's Kochi last month.
Following CWC's direction, the newborn was shifted to a Special Adoption Agency (SAA) for further care after being discharged from the hospital. The infant was found abandoned near a roadside eatery close to a mall in the early hours of June 28.
On receiving information, a team from the Maradu police station rushed to the spot and shifted the baby to the casualty wing of Ernakulam General Hospital. The infant was later admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where he underwent specialised treatment.
Officials said that after the hospital authorities certified that the baby was fit for discharge and in good health, the CWC and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), on behalf of the state government, formally took custody of the child from the hospital. The infant has since been shifted to an SAA for further care and protection.
The CWC has registered a suo motu case into the circumstances leading to the abandonment of the newborn. The committee has directed the Maradu police station house officer to conduct an urgent and detailed investigation into the incident.
The DCPU has also been asked to conduct a detailed inquiry into the circumstances that led to the abandonment of the child and submit a report, officials added.
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