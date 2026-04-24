ETV Bharat / state

Newborn Found In Toilet At Foxconn Facility; Woman Under Treatment, Probe On

Bengaluru: A young woman allegedly gave birth in a toilet at a facility operated by Foxconn and disposed of the newborn. The incident occurred at the company’s unit in Doddagollahalli village in Devanahalli taluk. According to police sources, the woman had been working at the facility for about a month.

Police said the remains of the newborn were found in the A41 building of the factory on the night of April 21, under the jurisdiction of the Vishwanathpura police station. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by senior engineer V.S. Krishnaraj, and further investigation is underway.

As per the complaint, at around 9:15 pm on April 21, housekeeping staff noticed a blockage in a women’s toilet and informed their supervisor. Since the shift was ending, it was decided to address the issue the next morning. During an inspection around 9 am on April 22, the remains were found.