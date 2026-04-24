Newborn Found In Toilet At Foxconn Facility; Woman Under Treatment, Probe On
As per the complaint, at around 9:15 pm on April 21, housekeeping staff noticed a blockage in a women’s toilet and informed their supervisor.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: A young woman allegedly gave birth in a toilet at a facility operated by Foxconn and disposed of the newborn. The incident occurred at the company’s unit in Doddagollahalli village in Devanahalli taluk. According to police sources, the woman had been working at the facility for about a month.
Police said the remains of the newborn were found in the A41 building of the factory on the night of April 21, under the jurisdiction of the Vishwanathpura police station. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by senior engineer V.S. Krishnaraj, and further investigation is underway.
As per the complaint, at around 9:15 pm on April 21, housekeeping staff noticed a blockage in a women’s toilet and informed their supervisor. Since the shift was ending, it was decided to address the issue the next morning. During an inspection around 9 am on April 22, the remains were found.
In a brief statement, Foxconn said it is aware of the situation and is cooperating fully with local authorities. “The well-being of our employees is our foremost concern. We are extending support to our team members in Bengaluru. Due to the sensitive nature of the matter and to protect privacy, we cannot provide further details,” the company said.
Police have identified the woman, who reportedly fell ill after childbirth and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Her family has been informed. Officials said further action will be taken after her recovery.
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