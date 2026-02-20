Sweeper Attempts Delivery At CHC, Newborn Dies In Chhattisgarh's Surguja
The Chief Medical and Health Officer said it was a case of breech presentation and the matter is under investigation.
Surguja: A sweeper, engaged at the Kunni Village Community Health Centre in Lakhanpur development block of Chhattisgarh's Surguja tried to deliver a pregnant woman's baby but did not succeed as the newborn died at birth.
Following the newborn's death, the family of the woman alleged "if doctors and nurses had been present at the hospital on time, the situation would not have arisen, and perhaps the baby would still have been alive."
As per reports, Gauri Yadav was at her maternal home in Jamdara village when she experienced labor pains. Her family took her to the Community Health Centre at Kunni, for delivery at around 11 pm on February 16. However, in the absence of a doctor or staff nurse, sweeper Shyam Pati examined her and admitted her. At around 7 am on February 18, Pati tried to deliver Gauri's baby. But during the delivery, the baby got stuck. In the meantime, doctors arrived at the hospital and the delivery was resumed, but by then it was too late.
Chief Medical and Health Officer PS Marko the duty doctor at the CHC said it was a case of breech presentation which occurs when a baby is positioned buttocks or feet down instead of head-first, occurring in 3-4 per cent of term pregnancies. The BMO has been sent to the CHC from Lakhanpur and will conduct a probe and submit a report, Marko said.
He further stated the on-duty nurse had not reported for work on the day of the incident. "The CHC has three nurses and one of them was on duty but did not report for work. The remaining nurses are on medical leave," Marko said, adding if anyone is found guilty of neglecting duty, they will be transferred with the Collector's approval.
