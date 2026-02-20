ETV Bharat / state

Sweeper Attempts Delivery At CHC, Newborn Dies In Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Surguja: A sweeper, engaged at the Kunni Village Community Health Centre in Lakhanpur development block of Chhattisgarh's Surguja tried to deliver a pregnant woman's baby but did not succeed as the newborn died at birth.

Following the newborn's death, the family of the woman alleged "if doctors and nurses had been present at the hospital on time, the situation would not have arisen, and perhaps the baby would still have been alive."

As per reports, Gauri Yadav was at her maternal home in Jamdara village when she experienced labor pains. Her family took her to the Community Health Centre at Kunni, for delivery at around 11 pm on February 16. However, in the absence of a doctor or staff nurse, sweeper Shyam Pati examined her and admitted her. At around 7 am on February 18, Pati tried to deliver Gauri's baby. But during the delivery, the baby got stuck. In the meantime, doctors arrived at the hospital and the delivery was resumed, but by then it was too late.