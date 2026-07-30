ETV Bharat / state

Newborn Boy Suffocated, Dumped In Garbage Bin; Mother Arrested In Chennai's Kilpauk

Chennai: A 22-year-old domestic worker has been arrested for allegedly suffocating her newborn baby boy to death and dumping the body in a garbage bin in Chennai's Kilpauk. Police said the woman confessed during interrogation that she killed the infant out of fear after giving birth in secret.

The case came to light on July 28, when local residents found the body of a newborn wrapped in a plastic rice sack inside a garbage bin on Thyagappa Street in Kilpauk and alerted the police. Officers recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

As part of the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area, which allegedly showed a young woman disposing of the sack in the garbage bin during the early hours of the morning. She was subsequently traced to a nearby house where she worked as a domestic helper and taken into custody.

During questioning, the woman, who hails from Thanjavur district, reportedly told investigators that she had been in a relationship with a man from her hometown for the past six years and became pregnant in October last year. She said she concealed the pregnancy from her family and did not undergo any medical check-ups.