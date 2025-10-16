ETV Bharat / state

Newborn Dumped In Bush Hours After Birth In Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Critical

Bharatpur: A newborn was found abandoned in a bush a few hours after birth here on Thursday.

As per reports, Bhim Singh, a local heard the faint sound of the newborn cries from the bush. He then saw the newborn lying in the bus with blood all over its body and deep wounds on hands and feet. He immediately rushed the child to Janana Hospital with the help of locals.

Dr Himanshu Goyal, a pediatrician of the hospital said the condition of the newborn is critical due to excessive bleeding. A team of doctors is monitoring the baby's condition and all possible efforts are being made to save the child, he said.