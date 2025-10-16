Newborn Dumped In Bush Hours After Birth In Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Critical
The newborn was soaked in blood with deep wound on hands and feet.
Bharatpur: A newborn was found abandoned in a bush a few hours after birth here on Thursday.
As per reports, Bhim Singh, a local heard the faint sound of the newborn cries from the bush. He then saw the newborn lying in the bus with blood all over its body and deep wounds on hands and feet. He immediately rushed the child to Janana Hospital with the help of locals.
Dr Himanshu Goyal, a pediatrician of the hospital said the condition of the newborn is critical due to excessive bleeding. A team of doctors is monitoring the baby's condition and all possible efforts are being made to save the child, he said.
Bal Kalyan Samiti President Rajaram Bhutouli said that the incident took place on Thursday at 11 am. As soon as the information was received, a team from the Samity reached the hospital. Rajaram said the baby was probably dumped in the bush within hours of birth. He said arrangements are being made by the committee for the care and safety of the child. Police have been informed of the incident.
A few days back, the body of a newborn was found floating in Kewai river at Tarabahara Gram Panchayat in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district.
Divulging details about the incident, Kelhari Police Station In-charge Tikeshwar Yadav said that some villagers had gone fishing in the river on Sunday morning when they spotted the body of the newborn floating in the river. Villagers immediately informed District Panchayat member Anita Singh about the incident after which Singh arrived at the scene and informed the Kelhari police.
