ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Newborn Baby-Selling Racket Busted In Kottayam; Two Arrested

Kottayam: The Erattupetta police have arrested two men in connection with an alleged baby-selling racket operating from Theekoy in Kottayam district, following a complaint by a 22-year-old pregnant woman from Assam who alleged that the accused had attempted to take away her newborn after delivery.

The arrested have been identified as Raja, who hails from Tamil Nadu, and Arjun, a resident of Vagamon, near here. Raja is reportedly Arjun's brother-in-law.

According to the police, the investigation began after the young woman approached the authorities with allegations that the accused had lured her to Kerala by promising shelter and assistance during her pregnancy and delivery, and later allegedly pressured her to hand over her baby.

According to the complaint, the woman had left her in-laws' home in Assam after allegedly facing pressure to terminate her pregnancy. She had reportedly been pressured to undergo an abortion for the second time. The woman subsequently left her home and went to stay with a friend in Delhi. While searching on social media for a shelter where she could stay until delivery, she allegedly came into contact with the accused.

The accused reportedly approached her claiming to be associated with a voluntary organisation and offered to provide her with protection and accommodation.

The woman was subsequently brought to Theekoy in Kottayam and accommodated in a rented house at Nandukallu, owned by Jose, also a resident of Theekoy, according to the police. She reportedly stayed there for nearly a month.

The woman alleged that the accused later asked her to hand over her baby to them after delivery. When she reportedly refused, the accused allegedly threatened and assaulted her.

The woman also told the police that two other pregnant women were allegedly staying at the same house at the time. Following the alleged threats and assault, the woman left the house and was later found wandering in the area. She was subsequently shifted to Santwanam Care Home in Kottayam, based on information provided by her.