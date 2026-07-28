Kerala: Newborn Baby-Selling Racket Busted In Kottayam; Two Arrested
The arrested have been identified as Raja, who hails from Tamil Nadu, and Arjun, a resident of Vagamon, near here. Raja is reportedly Arjun's brother-in-law.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Kottayam: The Erattupetta police have arrested two men in connection with an alleged baby-selling racket operating from Theekoy in Kottayam district, following a complaint by a 22-year-old pregnant woman from Assam who alleged that the accused had attempted to take away her newborn after delivery.
The arrested have been identified as Raja, who hails from Tamil Nadu, and Arjun, a resident of Vagamon, near here. Raja is reportedly Arjun's brother-in-law.
According to the police, the investigation began after the young woman approached the authorities with allegations that the accused had lured her to Kerala by promising shelter and assistance during her pregnancy and delivery, and later allegedly pressured her to hand over her baby.
According to the complaint, the woman had left her in-laws' home in Assam after allegedly facing pressure to terminate her pregnancy. She had reportedly been pressured to undergo an abortion for the second time. The woman subsequently left her home and went to stay with a friend in Delhi. While searching on social media for a shelter where she could stay until delivery, she allegedly came into contact with the accused.
The accused reportedly approached her claiming to be associated with a voluntary organisation and offered to provide her with protection and accommodation.
The woman was subsequently brought to Theekoy in Kottayam and accommodated in a rented house at Nandukallu, owned by Jose, also a resident of Theekoy, according to the police. She reportedly stayed there for nearly a month.
The woman alleged that the accused later asked her to hand over her baby to them after delivery. When she reportedly refused, the accused allegedly threatened and assaulted her.
The woman also told the police that two other pregnant women were allegedly staying at the same house at the time. Following the alleged threats and assault, the woman left the house and was later found wandering in the area. She was subsequently shifted to Santwanam Care Home in Kottayam, based on information provided by her.
Woman Wanted To Keep Her Baby
Santwanam Care Home director Annie said the woman had been under considerable emotional stress and was determined to keep her child.
According to Annie, the woman had hoped that if the baby was a boy, her husband might accept her and the child. She also reportedly said that she had a brother, but that she was not in contact with him following the death of their parents.
The allegations came to light after the woman shared details of her experience with the care home authorities, who subsequently forwarded the complaint to the Kottayam District Police Chief by email.
Following the complaint, the Erattupetta police took Raja and Arjun into custody and registered a case. The police are now investigating whether the accused were part of a larger network involved in bringing pregnant women from other states to Kerala and allegedly arranging the sale of newborn babies. Investigators are also examining whether similar incidents had taken place in the past and whether other women and newborns may have been involved.
Police sources said the probe is being expanded to identify other persons who may have acted as intermediaries or agents in bringing women to Kerala. It has also reportedly emerged during the investigation that some of the agents allegedly involved in bringing the women to Kerala are natives of Thiruvananthapuram.
Kottayam District Police Chief Sabu Mathew said a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of a network involved in the alleged sale of newborn babies. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Pala DySP, and efforts are underway to collect detailed evidence and identify all those allegedly involved in the network.
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