Newborn Baby Goes Missing From Kushinagar Medical College In UP

Kushinagar: A day-old baby boy has gone missing from the special newborn care unit of Kushinagar Medical College here, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, Pradeep Kumar's wife Reena delivered the child on Tuesday evening. The newborn was shifted to the special newborn care unit after a nurse claimed that he has breathing issues.

On Wednesday morning, when Pradeep went to see his son, the baby was missing from the ward despite his name being listed in the register. The family informed police and protested in the hospital, accusing a staff nurse for the infant going missing.