Newborn Allegedly Sold By Parents In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Seven Arrested
The case came to light after a dispute after the baby's mother sought to get her child back
Published : September 29, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A shocking case of an alleged sale of a newborn by his biological parents has come to light in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Police said the baby was allegedly sold for Rs 1.20 lakh before being transferred between several people in financial transactions, with the final deal reaching Rs 3.50 lakh.
The case came to light after a dispute after the baby's mother sought to get her child back. According to police, the woman who had facilitated the transaction allegedly refused to return the baby or pay the amount promised, which lead to an argument.
According to police, Vandana Kamble and Yogesh Kamble had been living together for the past two to three years. They had a son at the Ghati Hospital on July 5.
Police allege that after the child's birth, the couple decided to sell him. Vandana approached Kaushalya Pawar, a woman who worked with her, and told her that she wanted to sell the baby. Kaushalya then introduced Vandana to her daughter, Seema Reshwal.
Police also said the baby's parents used the money they received to purchase a mobile phone and jewellery. These items have since been seized as part of the investigation.
On September 27, Suresh Guntuka and Uma Khatkam brought the baby to the Mukundwadi police station and handed him over to the police. The child was then produced before the Child Welfare Committee. Following the committee's directions, the baby was placed in the care of Sakar, a social organisation.
Police said seven people, including the baby's parents, have so far been arrested in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway.
The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Ratnakar Navale and ACP Manish Kalyankar by Police Inspector Vivek Sonawane, API Hareshwar Ghuge, head constables Kolhe and Kale, constable Khedkar, the DB staff and other police personnel.
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