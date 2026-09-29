ETV Bharat / state

Newborn Allegedly Sold By Parents In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Seven Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A shocking case of an alleged sale of a newborn by his biological parents has come to light in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Police said the baby was allegedly sold for Rs 1.20 lakh before being transferred between several people in financial transactions, with the final deal reaching Rs 3.50 lakh.

The case came to light after a dispute after the baby's mother sought to get her child back. According to police, the woman who had facilitated the transaction allegedly refused to return the baby or pay the amount promised, which lead to an argument.

According to police, Vandana Kamble and Yogesh Kamble had been living together for the past two to three years. They had a son at the Ghati Hospital on July 5.

Police allege that after the child's birth, the couple decided to sell him. Vandana approached Kaushalya Pawar, a woman who worked with her, and told her that she wanted to sell the baby. Kaushalya then introduced Vandana to her daughter, Seema Reshwal.