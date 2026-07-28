ETV Bharat / state

Newborn Abandoned In Malappuram Hospital Washroom Dies; Police Probe Mother

Malappuram: A newborn baby died after allegedly being abandoned in the washroom of a private hospital in Malappuram district.

The infant was found inside a plastic bucket by housekeeping staff during routine cleaning on Tuesday morning.

Police said the baby was found in the washroom of a private hospital at Akampadam near Nilambur.

The housekeeping staff immediately alerted the hospital authorities and the police, following which the infant was rushed for emergency medical treatment. However, the baby could not be saved, they said.