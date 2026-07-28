Newborn Abandoned In Malappuram Hospital Washroom Dies; Police Probe Mother
The infant was found inside a plastic bucket by housekeeping staff during routine cleaning on Tuesday morning.
By PTI
Published : July 28, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Malappuram: A newborn baby died after allegedly being abandoned in the washroom of a private hospital in Malappuram district.
The infant was found inside a plastic bucket by housekeeping staff during routine cleaning on Tuesday morning.
Police said the baby was found in the washroom of a private hospital at Akampadam near Nilambur.
The housekeeping staff immediately alerted the hospital authorities and the police, following which the infant was rushed for emergency medical treatment. However, the baby could not be saved, they said.
Police have launched an investigation against a young woman from Chaliyar in connection with the incident. According to the preliminary investigation, the woman had arrived at the hospital on Monday night complaining of severe abdominal pain.
As a gynaecologist was unavailable at the time, the doctor on duty referred her to another hospital for emergency treatment. Before leaving, however, the woman allegedly entered the hospital washroom, saying she wanted to change her clothes, and emerged after some time.
Police suspect she delivered the baby in the washroom and left the newborn inside a plastic bucket before rejoining her relatives. She was later shifted by ambulance to the Nilambur District Hospital, they said. During routine cleaning, housekeeping staff found the newborn inside the bucket and alerted the hospital authorities.
On receiving the information, police reached the hospital and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said. They said the exact cause of the baby's death and other details would be known only after the post-mortem and forensic examination reports are received.
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