New Year's Eve: Telangana Gig Workers Union Offers Free Home Drop To Tipsy Revellers

Hyderabad: Just a few hours remain for the New Year celebrations, when people of all ages will be immersed in festive vibes. For the inebriated, who are unable to get home on their own, the Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU) has decided to provide free rides home by just dialling 8977009804.

The union has arranged for 500 vehicles, including cabs, auto-rickshaws and electric bikes, for this purpose. It clarified that the free services will be available from 11 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1, 2026, within the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Commissionerate limits. TGPWU said the free transportation services have been introduced to prevent people from driving under the influence of alcohol.

The TGPWU recalled that they have been providing similar free ride services during New Year's Eve nights for the past eight years under the HumAapkeSaathHai campaign.

Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar has warned tipplers that there will be zero tolerance for drunk driving and announced that special drunken driving checks will be conducted in 120 areas of the city on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

This special drive will continue throughout the first week of January, when vehicles of those caught driving under the influence of alcohol will be seized, he said. "We will impose heavy fines, along with vehicle seizure, imprisonment and cancellation of driving license," he posted on X on Wednesday.