New Year's Eve: Telangana Gig Workers Union Offers Free Home Drop To Tipsy Revellers
Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said special drunken driving checks will be conducted in 120 areas of the city, and there will be zero tolerance.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 2:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Just a few hours remain for the New Year celebrations, when people of all ages will be immersed in festive vibes. For the inebriated, who are unable to get home on their own, the Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU) has decided to provide free rides home by just dialling 8977009804.
The union has arranged for 500 vehicles, including cabs, auto-rickshaws and electric bikes, for this purpose. It clarified that the free services will be available from 11 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1, 2026, within the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Commissionerate limits. TGPWU said the free transportation services have been introduced to prevent people from driving under the influence of alcohol.
The TGPWU recalled that they have been providing similar free ride services during New Year's Eve nights for the past eight years under the HumAapkeSaathHai campaign.
Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar has warned tipplers that there will be zero tolerance for drunk driving and announced that special drunken driving checks will be conducted in 120 areas of the city on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.
న్యూ ఇయర్ సందర్బంగా మద్యం తాగి వాహనాలలో రోడ్లపై వస్తే ఎట్టి పరిస్థితుల్లోనూ ఉపేక్షించేది లేదు.— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) December 31, 2025
నగరంలోని 120 ప్రాంతాల్లో ఈ రోజు రాత్రి ప్రత్యేక డ్రంకెన్ డ్రైవ్ తనిఖీలు ఉంటాయి.
జనవరి మొదటి వారం అంతా ఈ స్పెషల్ డ్రైవ్ కొనసాగుతుంది.
మద్యం సేవించి పట్టుబడితే భారీ జరిమానా, వాహనాల… pic.twitter.com/dYUozWpo8D
This special drive will continue throughout the first week of January, when vehicles of those caught driving under the influence of alcohol will be seized, he said. "We will impose heavy fines, along with vehicle seizure, imprisonment and cancellation of driving license," he posted on X on Wednesday.
"Strict action will be taken against rash driving, triple riding, and those creating a nuisance in public places. Those who have consumed alcohol should not drive and instead opt for cabs or drivers," he added.
Don’t turn a night of celebration into a lifetime of remorse. Designate a driver— don’t drink and drive.#DontDrinkAndDrive #RoadSafety #ArriveAlive #HyderabadCityPolice pic.twitter.com/lDsg5pDLW5— Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) December 31, 2025
Sajjanar said the police urge people to celebrate the festivities safely with their family members, relatives and friends. The commissioner, who is known for his strong stance against drunk drivers and had even called them terrorists earlier, has been posting quirky messages on social media over the menace of drunk driving.
In one such post, he had said, "Dear Sirs and Madams, Indian law has not discovered Sections 123 and 567. So if you're trying to school our personnel on these imaginary rules while wobbling behind the wheel at 2 AM… congratulations! Your destiny is clear: stand-up comedy, fiction writing, or viral family humiliation."
NEWSFLASH ⚠️— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) December 31, 2025
Dear Sirs and Madams,
Indian law has not discovered Sections 123 and 567. So if you’re trying to school our personnel on these imaginary rules while wobbling behind the wheel at 2 AM… congratulations! Your destiny is clear: stand-up comedy, fiction writing, or… https://t.co/ZpNHRzDA5G pic.twitter.com/HRr4kxRMB9
"Here's what happens when you mix booze + imaginary law: Instant Internet Fame – All family and friends WhatsApp groups and Instagram are now a museum of your brilliance: Look at them arguing with cops like they're in a courtroom drama!" he added.
#NewYear ki best resolution: taagi drive cheyyakudadhu.— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) December 31, 2025
If you try to outsmart us after a few drinks, think twice! Our strategic drunk-driving checks are like a #Chakravyuh—once you get behind the wheel after drinking, there’s no escape.
In this Chakravyuh, the exit doesn’t… https://t.co/ZpNHRzDA5G
"Your Car Goes to Boot Camp – Your beloved ride enjoys a disciplined stay at a detention centre. It's probably taking notes on how not to follow your owner's lead. Lawyer Reality Check – Your real lawyer reads actual Sections aloud. Everyone watches as your "expertise" crumbles faster than your balance at the wheel. Ego Obliteration – That bloated ego? Smashed. No reappeal. No mercy," wrote the top cop.
#Hyderabad Police bole toh — Zero tolerance to drunk driving. https://t.co/5Nn2IU3uo2— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) December 31, 2025
"Life Lesson: Fiction books are fun. Drinks are fun (responsible drinking). Driving under the influence of alcohol and pretending to be a legal genius at midnight? Not fun," he added.
[With agency inputs]
Also Read