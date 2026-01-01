New Year Celebrations Turn Deadly In Jaipur; One Killed, Hundreds Injured In Road Accidents
Late-night celebrations, speeding and drunk driving led to a surge in road accidents in Jaipur after the New Year 2026.
Jaipur: Patients were rushed to hospitals following New Year celebrations in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, as several road accidents were reported across the city. During the New Year celebrations, several accidents occurred, mostly due to late-night partying, overspeeding, alcohol consumption and negligent driving.
The impact was clearly visible in the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Trauma centre, where injured people kept arriving throughout the night. Dr BL Yadav in the Trauma Centre said that at least 299 injured were brought in for treatment in 24 hours. Of these, several were in critical condition, and one injured person died during treatment.
Dr Yadav said accidents increased after 8 PM, and around 120 accident cases reached the centre after that time. Doctors and nursing staff worked through the night to treat and attend to the injured.
Out of the 299 injured, 50 patients were admitted to the hospital due to their critical condition for treatment, while 249 patients were discharged after first aid. Most of the injured were two-wheeler riders, many of whom were found without helmets and under the influence of alcohol.
Jaipur Police and the administration had repeatedly appealed to citizens to avoid drunk driving, wear helmets and seat belts, and follow speed limits during New Year celebrations.
