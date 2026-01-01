ETV Bharat / state

New Year Celebrations Turn Deadly In Jaipur; One Killed, Hundreds Injured In Road Accidents

Jaipur: Patients were rushed to hospitals following New Year celebrations in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, as several road accidents were reported across the city. During the New Year celebrations, several accidents occurred, mostly due to late-night partying, overspeeding, alcohol consumption and negligent driving.

The impact was clearly visible in the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Trauma centre, where injured people kept arriving throughout the night. Dr BL Yadav in the Trauma Centre said that at least 299 injured were brought in for treatment in 24 hours. Of these, several were in critical condition, and one injured person died during treatment.

Dr Yadav said accidents increased after 8 PM, and around 120 accident cases reached the centre after that time. Doctors and nursing staff worked through the night to treat and attend to the injured.