New Year Celebrations: Delhi Fire Service Advises ‘Two-Minute’ Safety Check Advisory For Public
DFS urged visitors to stay vigilant and to spend two minutes before entering clubs and hotels on checking out emergency exits, fire extinguishers, and alarms.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The recent fire at a Goa club has raised safety concerns, but hundreds of hotels, restaurants, and clubs in Delhi still operate without valid fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs). As New Year celebrations approach, people are urged to be cautious due to lax fire safety at many venues.
According to the data from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), there are gaps in safety compliance. The data shows that currently, 35 clubs, 52 hotels and 801 restaurants across Delhi hold valid fire safety certificates. Meanwhile, hundreds of other establishments are functioning in violation of the norms. Running without a fire NOC is not only illegal, but also puts thousands of lives at risk.
DFS Deputy Chief Fire Officer (CFO) A K Malik said that after the Goa incident, the department took suo motu cognisance and launched a special inspection drive. He said, “So far, around 150 establishments have been inspected. Our priority is to ensure that places where families gather during festivals meet safety standards completely.”
The CFO added that operators have been clearly instructed not to exceed permitted capacity. He also pointed out that temporary structure on the roof, such as the one that reportedly caused the Goa fire, are strictly prohibited for club activities in Delhi. Despite this, violations are still being found.
‘Two-Minute’ Safety Check Advisory For Public
The fire department has strongly urged the public to remain vigilant. All visitors are encouraged to spend two minutes at any club or hotel to check emergency exits, fire extinguishers, and alarm systems. Take this responsibility seriously; your precaution could make all the difference in an emergency.
Manpower And Infrastructure With DFS
- Total personnel: 2,484
- Fire stations: 66
- Fire tenders: 250
- Quick Response Vehicles: 24 (small vehicles for narrow lanes)
Online NOC System, But Gaps Persist
Since 2019, the fire NOC application process has been fully online. This makes it crucial for every establishment to comply with mandatory clearance requirements. Authorities and citizens must insist on strict enforcement by civic bodies and the local administration to prevent New Year celebrations from turning tragic.
The fire department urges immediate compliance from all non-compliant establishments, with ongoing inspections and swift action against violators. Everyone involved must prioritise fire safety. Now is the time to act and prevent disaster.
