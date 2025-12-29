ETV Bharat / state

New Year Celebrations: Delhi Fire Service Advises ‘Two-Minute’ Safety Check Advisory For Public

Quick-response fire vehicles used for inspections and emergency preparedness ahead of New Year celebrations in the national capital ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The recent fire at a Goa club has raised safety concerns, but hundreds of hotels, restaurants, and clubs in Delhi still operate without valid fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs). As New Year celebrations approach, people are urged to be cautious due to lax fire safety at many venues.

According to the data from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), there are gaps in safety compliance. The data shows that currently, 35 clubs, 52 hotels and 801 restaurants across Delhi hold valid fire safety certificates. Meanwhile, hundreds of other establishments are functioning in violation of the norms. Running without a fire NOC is not only illegal, but also puts thousands of lives at risk.

DFS Deputy Chief Fire Officer (CFO) A K Malik said that after the Goa incident, the department took suo motu cognisance and launched a special inspection drive. He said, “So far, around 150 establishments have been inspected. Our priority is to ensure that places where families gather during festivals meet safety standards completely.”

The CFO added that operators have been clearly instructed not to exceed permitted capacity. He also pointed out that temporary structure on the roof, such as the one that reportedly caused the Goa fire, are strictly prohibited for club activities in Delhi. Despite this, violations are still being found.

‘Two-Minute’ Safety Check Advisory For Public