New Year Begins With Surge Of Faith As Lakhs Throng Siddhi Vinayak Temple And Maharashtra’s Major Shrines

Mumbai/Pune/Shirdi/Kolhapur/Pandharpur: As the sun rose on New Year day, Maharashtra witnessed a massive confluence of faith, with lakhs of devotees thronging major temples and shrines across the state to have darshan and offer prayers.

From Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak and Pune’s Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati to Sai Baba’s Shirdi, Karveer Niwasini Aai Ambabai in Kolhapur, and Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur, devotees queued since the early hours of the morning, braving crowds and rain, to have darshan of the deities before ringing in the new year.

Pune: Five lakh devotees visit Dagdusheth Ganapati

Punekars welcomed the New Year with darshan of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati, where devotees lined up from early morning. The temple was attractively decorated with colourful flowers, and elaborate arrangements made for smooth darshan.

Devotees congregate in large numbers at Shirdi Sai temple (ETV Bharat)

“We noticed a lot of enthusiasm among devotees to have darshan of Bappa on the first day of the New Year. We estimate that about five lakh devotees had darshan today. Since people begin the year with temple visit, we prayed that everyone should have a happy, prosperous and contented year,” said Mahesh Suryavanshi, Treasurer, Dagdusheth Ganapati Mandir Trust.

Mumbai: Rain fails to dampen Siddhivinayak devotees’ spirit

In Mumbai, a large number of devotees thronged the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, which opened for darshan at 3:15 am. Despite continuous rain in several parts of the city, the enthusiasm of devotees was in the peak.

Special arrangements were made, including separate queues for women, senior citizens, the disabled, pregnant women and mothers with infants, along with a face-to-face darshan queue. A large tent accommodating nearly 10,000 devotees was set up at Raje Shahaji Maidan. To facilitate darshan, the temple trust also operated free AC buses from Dadar station with improved access via Metro Line 3.