New Year Begins With Surge Of Faith As Lakhs Throng Siddhi Vinayak Temple And Maharashtra’s Major Shrines
From Mumbai to Pandharpur, Maharashtra witnessed massive temple footfall as devotees welcomed the New Year with prayers, bhajans and early-morning darshan on Thursday.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Mumbai/Pune/Shirdi/Kolhapur/Pandharpur: As the sun rose on New Year day, Maharashtra witnessed a massive confluence of faith, with lakhs of devotees thronging major temples and shrines across the state to have darshan and offer prayers.
From Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak and Pune’s Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati to Sai Baba’s Shirdi, Karveer Niwasini Aai Ambabai in Kolhapur, and Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur, devotees queued since the early hours of the morning, braving crowds and rain, to have darshan of the deities before ringing in the new year.
Pune: Five lakh devotees visit Dagdusheth Ganapati
Punekars welcomed the New Year with darshan of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati, where devotees lined up from early morning. The temple was attractively decorated with colourful flowers, and elaborate arrangements made for smooth darshan.
“We noticed a lot of enthusiasm among devotees to have darshan of Bappa on the first day of the New Year. We estimate that about five lakh devotees had darshan today. Since people begin the year with temple visit, we prayed that everyone should have a happy, prosperous and contented year,” said Mahesh Suryavanshi, Treasurer, Dagdusheth Ganapati Mandir Trust.
Mumbai: Rain fails to dampen Siddhivinayak devotees’ spirit
In Mumbai, a large number of devotees thronged the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, which opened for darshan at 3:15 am. Despite continuous rain in several parts of the city, the enthusiasm of devotees was in the peak.
Special arrangements were made, including separate queues for women, senior citizens, the disabled, pregnant women and mothers with infants, along with a face-to-face darshan queue. A large tent accommodating nearly 10,000 devotees was set up at Raje Shahaji Maidan. To facilitate darshan, the temple trust also operated free AC buses from Dadar station with improved access via Metro Line 3.
According to the trust, around 3.5 lakh devotees visited the temple on New Year’s Day.
Shirdi: Devotees welcome 2026 at Sai Darbar
Lakhs of Sai devotees gathered at Shirdi to welcome New Year 2026 in an atmosphere filled with bhajans and kirtans. Devotees began assembling around midnight to have darshan of Sai Baba at the turn of the year. Irrespective of age, children, youth and elderly, were seen waiting patiently to have their share of darshan. Those unable to enter the temple were blessed with darshan of the Sai temple’s face and summit, as the area remained packed through the night.
Kolhapur: Lakhs visit Karveer Niwasini Aai Ambabai
In Kolhapur, devotees rushed to the Karveer Niwasini Aai Ambabai shrine, one of the important Shakti Peeths, to have darshan. Lakhs of devotees from across the country arrived, resulting in heavy crowds since morning. This time, the West Maharashtra Devasthan Committee implemented a regulated entry system, with police conducting security checks near the University Gate before allowing devotees inside.
The massive crowd led to traffic congestion at major junctions, including Tara Rani Chowk, Venus Corner, Dussehra Chowk, Bindu Chowk and the Bhavani Mandap parking area. Despite the deployment of traffic police and Home Guards, vehicular movement remained slow.
Pandharpur: Vitthal temple dazzles with floral decorations
At Pandharpur, devotees gathered in large numbers from early morning to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal- Goddess Rukmini. The temple committee made special arrangements to ensure organised and smooth darshan.
The temple was decorated with nearly one tonne flowers, including orchid, live daisy, dracaena, marigold and shevanti, giving the premises a festive and colourful look. The entire floral decoration was carried out free of cost by Vitthal devotee Pradeepsinh Thakur of Alandi Devachi, Pune, informed temple committee manager Sandesh Bhosale.
