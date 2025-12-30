New Year 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Announces Curbs And Parking Limits For CP, India Gate
With zero tolerance for drunk driving, Delhi Police issues advisories, lists routes and parking, and announces checkpoints across the city on New Year’s Eve.
New Delhi: The national capital and adjoining areas are all geared up to welcome the New Year. The Delhi Traffic Police, too, has put in place extensive traffic regulations to ensure safety and smooth movement.
With large crowds expected at popular celebration hubs such as Connaught Place and India Gate, authorities have announced strict entry restrictions, diversions, parking curbs and a zero-tolerance approach towards drunken driving.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Monika Bhardwaj said the emphasis is firmly on public safety. "Our main objective is to ensure that people celebrate the New Year in a safe manner and reach their homes safely," she said, adding that traffic police personnel will remain deployed throughout the night.
Zero Tolerance For Drunken Driving
The traffic police have already stepped up enforcement against drunk driving ahead of New Year's Eve. According to Bhardwaj, "In the last two days alone, more than 450 challans have been issued against drunken driving."
On the night of December 31, 2025, a special integrated checking drive will be conducted across Delhi, involving traffic police, local police, and PCR units. Thousands of police personnel will be deployed at major intersections, vulnerable stretches and celebration hotspots.
Appealing to citizens, Bhardwaj said, "If you are consuming alcohol, do not drive. Book a cab or ensure that someone sober is driving. One irresponsible decision can cost lives."
Connaught Place Under Strict Restrictions
IN CONNECTION WITH NEW YEAR EVE CELEBRATIONS – 2026 IN THE CONNAUGHT PLACE AREA AND ITS SURROUNDINGS
In view of the anticipated rush, Delhi Traffic Police has made special traffic arrangements to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.
RESTRICTION TIMINGS:
Given the expected rush, traffic restrictions in and around Connaught Place will take effect from 7 PM on December 31, 2025 and remain in place until the celebrations conclude.
No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond:
- Mandi House roundabout
- Bengali Market roundabout
- North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover
- Minto Road-DDU Marg crossing
- Patel Chowk
- Gole Market roundabout
- GPO roundabout
- Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozeshah Road crossing
- Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane
- Windsor Place roundabout
No Vehicular Traffic
- Inner, Middle and Outer Circles of Connaught Place will remain completely closed to vehicular traffic.
- Only vehicles carrying valid entry passes, mainly issued to hotels and restaurants in the area, will be allowed.
- Traffic police officials said the measures are necessary to manage heavy pedestrian movement and avoid congestion-related risks.
Parking Arrangements And Towing Action
Parking availability near Connaught Place will be extremely limited and strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.
Designated parking areas include:
- Kali Bari Marg, Pt Pant Marg and Bhai Veer Singh Marg
- Rakab Ganj Road (near Patel Chowk, behind AIR)
- Copernicus Marg (near Mandi House up to Baroda House)
- DD Upadhyaya Marg and Press Road (near Minto Road)
- Panchkuian Road, RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road
- Babar Road and Tansen Marg (near Bengali Market)
- Jantar Mantar Road and Raisina Road
Traffic police warned that vehicles parked illegally or obstructing traffic will be towed away using cranes, and owners will face prosecution.
India Gate: Crowd Control And Diversions
Anticipating heavy footfall at India Gate, the police said vehicular movement may be restricted or diverted depending on crowd conditions.
Diversions may be imposed at:
- Q-Point and W-Point
- MLNP and Sunheri Masjid roundabouts
- Rajpath-Rafi Marg
- Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road
- Sher Shah Road
- Zakir Hussain Marg
- Pandara Road
Visitors have been advised to use public transport, as parking near India Gate is very limited. Motorists have also been urged to avoid Mathura Road and Bhairon Road, particularly due to expected congestion near the Delhi Zoo.
Routes To Railway Stations And Travel Advisory
For commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station from the south, the following routes have been suggested:
- 1. Ram Manohar Lohia Park Street → Mandir Marg → Rani Jhansi Road → Jhande Walan → Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.
- 2. GPO → Kali Bari Marg → Mandir Marg → Rani Jhansi Road → Jhande Walan → Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.
- 3. Windsor Place → Ferozeshah Road → Mandi House → W-Point → A-Point → DDU Marg → Bhavbhuti Marg
- 4. Entry via Chelmsford Road from Connaught Place will remain prohibited.
- 5. Passengers can access New Delhi Railway Station through the Ajmeri Gate side via Paharganj or JL Nehru Marg.
- 6. Old Delhi Railway Station will not be affected, police clarified.
Appeal To Citizens
Urging cooperation, traffic police said, "Celebrate the New Year, but do not endanger your life or the safety of others. Follow traffic rules and the directions of personnel deployed on the roads."
Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, check traffic advisories before stepping out, and keep sufficient buffer time while travelling to railway stations, ISBTs and the airport.
Do's And Don'ts
DO’s
- Check traffic advisories before leaving home, as restrictions and diversions begin in the evening.
- Use public transport, cabs or app-based taxis, especially when visiting Connaught Place or India Gate.
- Designate a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
- Carry valid entry passes if visiting hotels or restaurants in Connaught Place.
- Follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed at intersections and checkpoints.
- Keep buffer time while travelling to railway stations, ISBTs and the airport.
- Park only at designated parking spots and follow first-come, first-served rules.
DON’Ts
- Do not drink and drive: Strict action and challans will be issued.
- Do not overspeed, race, or perform stunts; CCTV and interceptor surveillance monitor movements.
- Do not try to enter Connaught Place circles without valid passes.
- Do not park on roadsides or in no-parking zones; vehicles will be towed and prosecuted.
- Avoid Mathura Road, Bhairon Road and the India Gate area during peak hours if possible.
- Do not block emergency lanes or pedestrian crossings.
