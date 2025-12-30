ETV Bharat / state

New Year 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Announces Curbs And Parking Limits For CP, India Gate

New Delhi: The national capital and adjoining areas are all geared up to welcome the New Year. The Delhi Traffic Police, too, has put in place extensive traffic regulations to ensure safety and smooth movement.

With large crowds expected at popular celebration hubs such as Connaught Place and India Gate, authorities have announced strict entry restrictions, diversions, parking curbs and a zero-tolerance approach towards drunken driving.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Monika Bhardwaj said the emphasis is firmly on public safety. "Our main objective is to ensure that people celebrate the New Year in a safe manner and reach their homes safely," she said, adding that traffic police personnel will remain deployed throughout the night.

Zero Tolerance For Drunken Driving

The traffic police have already stepped up enforcement against drunk driving ahead of New Year's Eve. According to Bhardwaj, "In the last two days alone, more than 450 challans have been issued against drunken driving."

On the night of December 31, 2025, a special integrated checking drive will be conducted across Delhi, involving traffic police, local police, and PCR units. Thousands of police personnel will be deployed at major intersections, vulnerable stretches and celebration hotspots.

Appealing to citizens, Bhardwaj said, "If you are consuming alcohol, do not drive. Book a cab or ensure that someone sober is driving. One irresponsible decision can cost lives."

Connaught Place Under Strict Restrictions

Given the expected rush, traffic restrictions in and around Connaught Place will take effect from 7 PM on December 31, 2025 and remain in place until the celebrations conclude.

No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond:

Mandi House roundabout

Bengali Market roundabout

North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover

Minto Road-DDU Marg crossing

Patel Chowk

Gole Market roundabout

GPO roundabout

Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozeshah Road crossing

Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane

Windsor Place roundabout

No Vehicular Traffic