ETV Bharat / state

Mokama Murder Twist: Autopsy Reveals Dular Chand Died From Lung Rupture After Assault, Not Gunshot Injury

Patna: Amid allegations that he was shot dead by rivals, a fresh twist has emerged in the death of gangster-politician Dular Chand Yadav, as the post-mortem (PM) report has revealed that he died due to a ruptured lung, which consequently resulted in cardio-respiratory failure.

Amid tight security, the autopsy was conducted by a three-member doctors' team at Patna Sadar Hospital. The report concludes that Yadav's death was not due to a bullet injury, as initially believed, but from a ruptured lung leading to cardio-respiratory failure.

According to the PM report, the bullet had passed through his leg but it was not fatal. Instead, he was struck hard on the back with some heavy object, which caused him to fall, fracturing several ribs and damaging a lung. This eventually led to cardiac arrest and respiratory failure. The findings have been submitted to the investigating officer, and a forensic examination has also been initiated.

Seventy five-year-old Yadav was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Mokama area on Thursday (October 30) when he was found dead inside a vehicle under mysterious circumstances. His family alleged that the incident was a premeditated murder and lodged complaint against former MLA Anant Singh and his associates.

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh also described the incident as a "planned political murder" and demanded thorough investigation and strict action against all those involved. "This is a planned political murder. The so-called photo ops in the NDA's manifesto was just to protect Nitish Kumar. The plot has now been completely exposed," he said.