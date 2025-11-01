Mokama Murder Twist: Autopsy Reveals Dular Chand Died From Lung Rupture After Assault, Not Gunshot Injury
Autopsy report mentioned Dular Chand was struck hard on the back with some heavy object, which caused him to fall, fracturing ribs and damaging lungs.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 3:25 PM IST
Patna: Amid allegations that he was shot dead by rivals, a fresh twist has emerged in the death of gangster-politician Dular Chand Yadav, as the post-mortem (PM) report has revealed that he died due to a ruptured lung, which consequently resulted in cardio-respiratory failure.
Amid tight security, the autopsy was conducted by a three-member doctors' team at Patna Sadar Hospital. The report concludes that Yadav's death was not due to a bullet injury, as initially believed, but from a ruptured lung leading to cardio-respiratory failure.
According to the PM report, the bullet had passed through his leg but it was not fatal. Instead, he was struck hard on the back with some heavy object, which caused him to fall, fracturing several ribs and damaging a lung. This eventually led to cardiac arrest and respiratory failure. The findings have been submitted to the investigating officer, and a forensic examination has also been initiated.
Seventy five-year-old Yadav was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Mokama area on Thursday (October 30) when he was found dead inside a vehicle under mysterious circumstances. His family alleged that the incident was a premeditated murder and lodged complaint against former MLA Anant Singh and his associates.
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh also described the incident as a "planned political murder" and demanded thorough investigation and strict action against all those involved. "This is a planned political murder. The so-called photo ops in the NDA's manifesto was just to protect Nitish Kumar. The plot has now been completely exposed," he said.
#WATCH | पटना: कांग्रेस नेता अखिलेश प्रसाद सिंह ने मोकामा हत्याकांड पर कहा, " यह एक राजनीतिक हत्या है। कल मैंने इसकी जांच और कार्रवाई करने की मांग की थी।"— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 1, 2025
nda के संकल्प पत्र पर उन्होंने कहा, "यह सिर्फ़ सात सेकंड का फ़ोटोशूट था। साफ़ है कि वे पर्दे के पीछे नीतीश कुमार को बचाने की… pic.twitter.com/ztgD9lNjIb
Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned the law and order situation in Bihar, saying, "There is a law requiring weapons to be deposited during elections. Despite this, how are these people openly brandishing guns? Even during the cremation of Dular Chand Yadav, there was stone pelting and firing. People of Bihar must decide - is this good governance or bad governance?"
#WATCH | पटना: AAP सांसद संजय सिंह ने मोकामा हत्याकांड पर कहा, " चुनाव में हथियार जमा कराए जाते हैं, फिर ये खुलेआम हथियार लेकर कैसे घूम रहे हैं? मैंने उत्तर प्रदेश के ग्राम प्रधानी के चुनाव में देखा है कि जिनके पास लाइसेंसी हथियार हैं, उन्हें भी हथियार जमा कराने पड़ रहे हैं...… pic.twitter.com/cITYAF0wN3— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 1, 2025
Meanwhile, based on a complaint lodged by Neeraj Kumar, the deceased's grandson and an eyewitness, a case was registered at Bhadaur police station under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against Anant Singh, Karamveer Singh, Rajveer Singh, Chhotan Singh, Kanjay Singh, and several others.
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor termed the incident a "political murder"; however, accused Anant Singh dismissed it as "conspiracy to frame him before the elections".
A special team led by the Rural SP is currently investigating the case, and the Election Commission has sought a detailed report from DGP Vinay Kumar in this connection.
So far, two persons have been arrested while the main accused is at large.
Following the incident, security was heightened in Mokama. Authorities are also keeping a close watch on the movements of former MLA Anant Singh and his rival Suraj Bhan Singh to prevent any escalation of violence.
Also Read:
Bloodshed In Bihar: Gangster Dular Chand Yadav, A Supporter Of Prashant Kishor's JSP, Killed