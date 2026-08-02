ETV Bharat / state

Case Against NHAI Over Death Of Two Kanwariyas In Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Haridwar: A day after two kanwariyas were killed after an iron girder fell on them under a flyover under construction near Badheri Rajputan village in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, police registered a case against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for negligence and failure to adhere to safety norms while implementing such projects.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's families, police have registered a case against the NHAI and initiated an investigation into the matter. The police are investigating the safety measures and negligence during construction work. Akshit alias Tanuj (21), son of Mahesh of Chhota Haridwar in UP's Meerut and Krishna, (18) son of Matru of Shakurpur in Ghaziabad died in the accident on Saturday.

According to police, Mahesh and Matru, in their complaint said, Krishna and Akshit were returning home from Haridwar after collecting water from Ganga river. "The two had stopped to rest under an under-construction flyover near Badheri Rajputan village. A heavy iron girder slipped and fell on the two men. Both were critically injured in the accident. Bystanders immediately rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead", the complaint stated.