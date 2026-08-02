Case Against NHAI Over Death Of Two Kanwariyas In Uttarakhand's Haridwar
The parents of the deceased alleged safety norms were flouted at the spot where the incident occurred, reports Sachin Kumar.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Haridwar: A day after two kanwariyas were killed after an iron girder fell on them under a flyover under construction near Badheri Rajputan village in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, police registered a case against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for negligence and failure to adhere to safety norms while implementing such projects.
Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's families, police have registered a case against the NHAI and initiated an investigation into the matter. The police are investigating the safety measures and negligence during construction work. Akshit alias Tanuj (21), son of Mahesh of Chhota Haridwar in UP's Meerut and Krishna, (18) son of Matru of Shakurpur in Ghaziabad died in the accident on Saturday.
According to police, Mahesh and Matru, in their complaint said, Krishna and Akshit were returning home from Haridwar after collecting water from Ganga river. "The two had stopped to rest under an under-construction flyover near Badheri Rajputan village. A heavy iron girder slipped and fell on the two men. Both were critically injured in the accident. Bystanders immediately rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead", the complaint stated.
The families of the deceased alleged that the mishap occurred due to gross negligence on the part of NHAI. They alleged that safety norms were not followed at the construction site. Mahesh and Matru said heavy iron girders were placed unsafely in the middle of the road, leading to the accident. "Had the construction agency implemented the necessary safety measures, this tragedy could have been prevented," they said while seeking legal action against the NHAI.
"A case has been registered in this connection based on the family's complaint. Further action will be taken based on any facts that emerge during the investigation," said Amarjeet Singh, SHO of Bahadrabad police station.
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Two Kanwariyas Killed As Iron Girder Falls On Them In Uttarakhand's Haridwar