ETV Bharat / state

New Telangana DGP CV Anand Promises To Work Tirelessly For Peace And Security

He said that the Telangana Police has already shown excellent performance in investigating crimes. He said that as the circumstances are changing, the way crimes are committed is also changing. CV Anand said that criminals are using new technology and committing frauds. He said that the technology they are following is also posing a challenge to the police.

Hyderabad: Telangana's new Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand said that he will work tirelessly for peace and security in the state. He said that he will work efficiently by using new technology more. He said that he will work to fulfil the government's aspirations. After taking charge as the new DGP, he spoke to the media. He said that it is better to be alert before there is a problem in peace and security.

"Telangana Police has already shown excellent performance in investigating crimes. As the circumstances change, the way crimes are committed has also changed. Criminals are also using new technology to commit criminal acts. This has become a challenge for the police. There is a need to be vigilant before there is a problem of law and order. Even after the elections, drug gangs are also expanding. The Eagle Team is working hard in to control the menace of drugs," said CV Anand.

DGP CV Anand said that the investigation in the phone tapping case has reached the final stage. He said that the case is currently being investigated by the Special Investigation Team. He explained that he knew about the case when he was the Hyderabad CP. He said that the phone tapping case will be reviewed soon, and a final charge sheet will be filed.

Before taking charge, CV Anand performed special pujas at the DGP office along with his family members. Vedic scholars blessed him. Senior police officials congratulated CV Anand on taking charge as DGP.

CV Anand is a 1991 batch IPS officer. He has previously served in several key departments of the police department. He served as Hyderabad Police Commissioner in two terms.