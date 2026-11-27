ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Sri Ram Temple Trust To Bring Changes In Donation Counting, Safekeeping Process

Sri Ram Temple, Ayodhya ( ETV Bharat )

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will soon make some major changes to the process counting and safekeeping of donations received at the Shri Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The Trust officials had recently visited the Shirdi Sai Temple in Maharashtra to observe the arrangements at the shrine. It is expected that a similar system will soon be implemented in Ayodhya. A decision on this is expected to be taken at a meeting of the Trust on December 2. The counting room of the shrine has already been shifted from the Yatra Suvidha Kendra to the basement of the fort. A team of the Trust is analyzing other arrangements for counting the donations, depositing them in the bank and securing the strong room. '

The Trust's CEO Jitendra Mishra along with secretary and engineer Jagdish Afle and management officer Sudhanshu had recently visited the Shirdi Sai Temple to learn the process of counting and safekeeping of donations at the shrine. The Trust officials said the daily donations received at Shirdi Sai Temple are counted twice a week. The money from the donation boxes is transported the counting room through a special pipe. Employees, wearing pocketless clothes, count the cash under the supervision of the bank officials, the Charity Commissioner, and security officers. The locks of the donation boxes are opened in the presence of representatives from the organization and the bank.