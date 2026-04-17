ETV Bharat / state

New Spider Species Mogrus Shushka Discovered In Rajasthan's Desert National Park

Jaisalmer: A new species of jumping spider has been discovered in Rajasthan’s desert landscape, drawing attention of the scientific community from across the globe to the hidden biodiversity of one of India’s harshest ecosystems.

The species, named Mogrus shushka, was identified in Desert National Park, a region better known for its sand dunes and iconic desert wildlife. Derived from the Sanskrit word shushka for 'dry,' the name reflects the extreme, arid conditions in which the spider thrives. Researchers found that it is highly adapted to intense heat, low humidity and sandy terrain, conditions that define the Thar desert.

New Spider Species Mogrus Shushka Discovered In Rajasthan's Desert National Park (ETV Bharat)

The discovery is part of a larger study by an international team that examined jumping spiders across India, leading to the identification of four previously unknown species. The findings have been published in reputed scientific journals such as European Journal of Taxonomy and Zootaxa. Along with Mogrus shushka, the study documents Mogrus pune, Langona sahyadri and Langona udaipurensis, each named after their respective regions.

The study, led by arachnologists Rishikesh Tripathi and Rajesh Sanap, highlights the ecological importance of spiders. They play a key role in controlling insect populations, maintaining food chain balance and indicating environmental health.