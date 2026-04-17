New Spider Species Mogrus Shushka Discovered In Rajasthan's Desert National Park
The new species reveals how even the harshest desert landscapes sustain complex ecosystems, with many species still undocumented and scientifically unexplored, reports Tanmay Bissa.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A new species of jumping spider has been discovered in Rajasthan’s desert landscape, drawing attention of the scientific community from across the globe to the hidden biodiversity of one of India’s harshest ecosystems.
The species, named Mogrus shushka, was identified in Desert National Park, a region better known for its sand dunes and iconic desert wildlife. Derived from the Sanskrit word shushka for 'dry,' the name reflects the extreme, arid conditions in which the spider thrives. Researchers found that it is highly adapted to intense heat, low humidity and sandy terrain, conditions that define the Thar desert.
The discovery is part of a larger study by an international team that examined jumping spiders across India, leading to the identification of four previously unknown species. The findings have been published in reputed scientific journals such as European Journal of Taxonomy and Zootaxa. Along with Mogrus shushka, the study documents Mogrus pune, Langona sahyadri and Langona udaipurensis, each named after their respective regions.
The study, led by arachnologists Rishikesh Tripathi and Rajesh Sanap, highlights the ecological importance of spiders. They play a key role in controlling insect populations, maintaining food chain balance and indicating environmental health.
"Spiders consume about 400 to 800 MT of insects every year and had the species not been present, imagine how much of pesticides would have been used kill the insects that impact crops and surroundings," said Tripathi.
Scientists say the discovery is important not just for taxonomy but also for understanding how species evolve in extreme environments. "The Thar desert, often perceived as barren, is increasingly being recognised as a complex ecosystem supporting diverse forms of life, including lesser-known microfauna," he added.
The research also addressed gaps in existing scientific records. The male of Mogrus rajasthanensis has been described for the first time, while female specimens of Langona laeta and Langona onyx had already been dealt with, explained Tripathi.
In another notable finding, Mogrus larisae, a species previously recorded only in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has been reported in India for the first time. This suggests that desert ecosystems may hold far more undocumented species than currently known.
DFO, Desert National Park Brijmohan Gupta said, while over 60,000 spider species are known globally, around 2,000 have been recorded in India. Within Desert National Park alone, nearly 120 species have been identified, a proof of the ecological richness of the region.
"Despite their small size, spiders have a massive environmental impact. Globally, they consume an estimated 300 million tonnes of insects annually, contributing to natural pest control and crop protection," he added.
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