ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: New Shipping Service Connects Thoothukudi VOC Port With China And Vietnam

The service was launched on Sunday with the arrival of the vessel MV Navatha Bhum at the VOC Port in Thoothukudi. ( ETV Bharat )

Thoothukudi: A new container shipping service connecting V O Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi with China and Vietnam commenced operations on Sunday (October 18), opening up additional opportunities for international trade and cargo movement.

The service was launched with the arrival of the vessel MV Navatha Bhum at the port, according to Sushanta Kumar Purohit, chairperson of the V O Chidambaranar Port Authority.

Operated by Regional Container Lines, the service connects Qinzhou in China, Haiphong in Vietnam, V O Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi, Kattupalli Port near Chennai in India and Chu Lai in Vietnam.

Port authorities said the service would improve cargo connectivity with southern China and Vietnam, providing exporters and importers with additional logistics options for transporting goods.

The vessel has a carrying capacity of approximately 1,100 containers. It measures 147.82 metres in length and 23.38 metres in width.

According to the port authority, cargo can be transported from Qinzhou to Thoothukudi in 13 days, while the transit time from Haiphong is 12 days.