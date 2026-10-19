Tamil Nadu: New Shipping Service Connects Thoothukudi VOC Port With China And Vietnam
Operated by Regional Container Lines, the service connects Qinzhou in China, Haiphong in Vietnam, VOC Port in Thoothukudi, Kattupalli Port and Chu Lai in Vietnam.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Thoothukudi: A new container shipping service connecting V O Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi with China and Vietnam commenced operations on Sunday (October 18), opening up additional opportunities for international trade and cargo movement.
The service was launched with the arrival of the vessel MV Navatha Bhum at the port, according to Sushanta Kumar Purohit, chairperson of the V O Chidambaranar Port Authority.
Operated by Regional Container Lines, the service connects Qinzhou in China, Haiphong in Vietnam, V O Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi, Kattupalli Port near Chennai in India and Chu Lai in Vietnam.
Port authorities said the service would improve cargo connectivity with southern China and Vietnam, providing exporters and importers with additional logistics options for transporting goods.
The vessel has a carrying capacity of approximately 1,100 containers. It measures 147.82 metres in length and 23.38 metres in width.
According to the port authority, cargo can be transported from Qinzhou to Thoothukudi in 13 days, while the transit time from Haiphong is 12 days.
Purohit said the new service would strengthen maritime connectivity with southern China and Vietnam while expanding container-handling capacity and trade opportunities.
He added that the service would help strengthen V O Chidambaranar Port’s position as a major container hub on India’s eastern coast and further expand its international trade links.
"This new shipping service will strengthen maritime connectivity with South China and Vietnam, while also increasing container handling capacity. It will expand trade opportunities for both exports and imports," said Susanta and added "This service will help strengthen the Tuticorin Port as a key container hub on India's east coast. Additionally, the launch of this new shipping service will further bolster the international trade connections of the Tuticorin Port."
Also read
Tamil Nadu: 335.2-Metre Container Ship Sets New Record At Thoothukudi VOC Port
VOC Port Authority Inks Green Fuel Trade Deal With German Firm