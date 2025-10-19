New Security Camp In Bijapur To Facilitate Development Works, Basic Amenities
The Kandlaparthi area has faced a severe lack of basic amenities such as healthcare, education, drinking water, electricity, and communication, which will now be addressed.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST
Bijapur: In a positive step towards development, a new security camp has been set up in the Kandlaparthi village under the Bijapur district of Chhattishgarh under the "Niyad Nella Nar" (your good village) scheme. This camp is crucial not only for the safety of the villagers but also to regain their trust.
Kandlaparthi has long been a Naxal-affected area, where development work was considered hard to reach. Establishing a camp for security forces in this hilly and densely forested area was a real challenge. Despite adverse weather, difficult terrain, and geographical obstacles, the security forces displayed courage, discipline, and dedication by establishing the camp, which will not only boost the morale of the police and administration but also boost the confidence of the local villagers.
Until now, the area has faced a severe lack of basic amenities such as healthcare, education, drinking water, electricity, and communication. The camp will accelerate administrative activities, and essential services will reach the villagers faster. They are now hopeful that in the future, facilities like schools, Anganwadis, health centres, PDS shops, mobile network, and motorable roads will soon be available, offering employment, security, and sustainable development opportunities.
The initiative will also strengthen road connectivity as the camp will act as a vital link for Bhopalpatnam, Farsegarh, Sendra, and the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. The development of these routes will enhance both security surveillance and economic activity along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border. It will also facilitate police personnel to interact with villagers and conduct social programs, health camps, and public awareness campaigns.
Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Yadav and the district administration also interacted with the villagers in the area and urged them to take advantage of government schemes and move forward on the path of development.
Also Read