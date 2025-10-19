ETV Bharat / state

New Security Camp In Bijapur To Facilitate Development Works, Basic Amenities

Bijapur: In a positive step towards development, a new security camp has been set up in the Kandlaparthi village under the Bijapur district of Chhattishgarh under the "Niyad Nella Nar" (your good village) scheme. This camp is crucial not only for the safety of the villagers but also to regain their trust.

Kandlaparthi has long been a Naxal-affected area, where development work was considered hard to reach. Establishing a camp for security forces in this hilly and densely forested area was a real challenge. Despite adverse weather, difficult terrain, and geographical obstacles, the security forces displayed courage, discipline, and dedication by establishing the camp, which will not only boost the morale of the police and administration but also boost the confidence of the local villagers.

Until now, the area has faced a severe lack of basic amenities such as healthcare, education, drinking water, electricity, and communication. The camp will accelerate administrative activities, and essential services will reach the villagers faster. They are now hopeful that in the future, facilities like schools, Anganwadis, health centres, PDS shops, mobile network, and motorable roads will soon be available, offering employment, security, and sustainable development opportunities.