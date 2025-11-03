New Pre-Primary Age Rules in Delhi Schools from 2026–27; No Impact on Current Students
Children in the Nursery will move to KG, and those in KG will move to Class 1 as usual; no student will repeat a class.
Published : November 3, 2025
New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced new age criteria for pre-primary classes (Bal Vatika) in all government, private, and aided schools, starting from the 2026–27 academic session.
This decision had caused concern among parents, who wondered whether their children would have to repeat a class or face transfer-related issues. The Directorate has now clarified that the new age criteria will not apply to students who are already enrolled.
Education Director Vedita Reddy stated that children in Nursery (Bal Vatika 1) during the 2025–26 academic year will transition to KG (Bal Vatika 2) in 2026–27, and those in KG will proceed to Class 1 as usual. No child has to repeat a class because of this change.
Additionally, children who move from one school to another will not face issues due to the age rule.
Pre-primary Age Structure In Delhi
The new system is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which mandates three years of pre-primary education before admission to Class 1. These three years have been designated as Bal Vatika 1, 2, and 3 under NEP.
As per the new age criteria:
• Nursery (Bal Vatika 1): 3 to 4 years
• Lower KG (Bal Vatika 2): 4 to 5 years
• Upper KG (Bal Vatika 3): 5 to 6 years
• Admission to Class 1: 6 to 7 years
No Problem For Existing Students
The implementation will take place in phases. From 2026–27, admissions will begin only for Nursery (Bal Vatika 1), for children aged 3 to 4 years. In 2027–28, Lower KG and Upper KG (Bal Vatika 2 and 3) will be introduced. By 2028–29, the 6+ age requirement for admission to Class 1 will be fully applied.
The Directorate has instructed all schools to clearly inform parents about the new policy and to prepare class structures and promotion lists accordingly.
A one-month relaxation in age has also been allowed. This means that if a child is slightly younger or older, like 2 years 11 months or 4 years 1 month at the time of Nursery admission, the school principal may grant admission at their discretion.
Students who have completed their last class in a recognised school and hold a School Leaving Certificate (SLC) and mark sheet will not be required to follow the new age rules.
