New Pre-Primary Age Rules in Delhi Schools from 2026–27; No Impact on Current Students

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced new age criteria for pre-primary classes (Bal Vatika) in all government, private, and aided schools, starting from the 2026–27 academic session.

This decision had caused concern among parents, who wondered whether their children would have to repeat a class or face transfer-related issues. The Directorate has now clarified that the new age criteria will not apply to students who are already enrolled.

Education Director Vedita Reddy stated that children in Nursery (Bal Vatika 1) during the 2025–26 academic year will transition to KG (Bal Vatika 2) in 2026–27, and those in KG will proceed to Class 1 as usual. No child has to repeat a class because of this change.

Additionally, children who move from one school to another will not face issues due to the age rule.

Pre-primary Age Structure In Delhi

The new system is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which mandates three years of pre-primary education before admission to Class 1. These three years have been designated as Bal Vatika 1, 2, and 3 under NEP.

As per the new age criteria: