New Power Tariff Put On Hold In Jammu Kashmir As Govt Agrees To Cover Additional Costs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has been directed to continue charging domestic consumers of electricity on the existing power tariff instead of the newly introduced Tariff of the Day (ToD) in the ongoing fiscal year. This put the Union Power Ministry’s 20 per cent surcharge under the ToD system on hold after the J&K government decided to continue providing subsidised power to the domestic segment, said an official.

Kashmir and Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) had petitioned the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for increasing the 20 per cent surcharge on consumers in morning and evening hours. A copy of the petition showed the extra tariff has been proposed across domestic and non-domestic sectors during peak hours, defined as 6 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 10 pm daily. Barring the agriculture sector, the surcharge has been sought for household consumers, industries, government and public utilities.

But ETV Bharat accessed an official order of Chairman Raj Kumar Chaudhary, JERC for Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh, accepting the government’s grant-in-aid proposal for both power utilities in the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the power portfolio, through a letter, has told the JERC that the government will bridge the revenue gap by providing grant-in-aid to both power utilities in Jammu as well as Kashmir.

But the government has made it clear that high-power-consuming industrial units should not be given subsidies on power tariffs, “as their substantial power requirement often necessitates procurement of power at higher rates.”

“However, other categories of consumers shall continue to get the power on the already notified subsidised rates without any enhancement in the tariff during the current financial year, i.e., 2025-26,” said an official communique.