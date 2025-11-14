ETV Bharat / state

New Policy To Make Maharastra Powerhouse Of Gems And Jewellery Industry

By Suhas Shelar

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced a new policy to bring the gems and jewellery industry to the forefront in global competition. It has set a target of creating five lakh new jobs in the next five years, to achieve this ambitious plan. The gems and jewellery industry of India contributes 7% to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

The policy has an ambitious plan to attract investments of Rs 1 lakh crore and make Maharashtra India's leading gem and jewellery export hub. A fund of Rs 13,835 crore has also been approved for the implementation of the policy.

According to the Maharashtra Industry, Trade And Investment Facilitation (MAITRI), the state accounts for a staggering 47% of the nation's Gems and Jewellery exports for FY 2023-24, valued at USD 15 billion. With this policy, the state aims to double the state's exports in this sector. The policy has built-in special concessions to increase this percentage.

The government expects an expenditure of Rs 1,651 crore between 2025-2030 and Rs 12,184 crore for the next 20 years. A budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore has also been made for the 2025-26 financial year. Secretary of the Industries Department, P. Anbalgan, said, "We hope this policy will help Maharashtra emerge as a powerhouse of gems and jewellery industry in the global market."

This policy has given special emphasis on building modern technology, sustainable production, research and development, skill development and digital trade hubs along with tradition. India Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai, 'Bharat Diamond Bourse' in Mumbai and ‘Seepz Export Processing Zone’ will be the major implementation centres.

Small and medium enterprises will be given encouragement for which workers and new entrepreneurs will be provided with financial aid and training. Special schemes will be implemented to create skilled artisans.

Mumbai has the largest gems and jewellery centre in the world, which is spread over 20 acres, Bharat Diamond Bourse (Bandra Kurla Complex) with a turnover of around Rs 4,632 crore. Over 10,000 artisans make handmade jewellery in Zaveri Bazaar.