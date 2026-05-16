ETV Bharat / state

New Plant Species 'Sonerila Roxburghi' Discovered In Kerala's Western Ghats

Thiruvananthapuram: Researchers from the Department of Botany at the University of Calicut and the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) have identified a new species of flowering plant from the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats in Kerala, marking another significant addition to India's biodiversity records.

The newly identified species, belonging to the Sonerila genus of the Melastomataceae (flowering plant) family, was discovered in the Mankulam and Kallar areas of Idukki district at elevations ranging between 1,380 and 1,480 metres above sea level.

The species has been scientifically named Sonerila roxburghii, in honour of renowned botanist William Roxburgh - hailing from Scotland - often regarded as the Father of Indian Botany and one of the earliest scientists to document the Sonerila genus.

The discovery has been formally published in the international peer-reviewed journal Annales Botanici Fennici (Annals Botany), published from Finland.

The discovery was made by a team led by: Dr Santhosh Nampy, former head and senior professor, Department of Botany, University of Calicut; Dr S Resmi, former researcher at Calicut University and currently BSI research associate; Dr K Karthikeyan, BSI scientist; Danny Francis, former researcher at Calicut University and Dr Vishnu Mohan, faculty member at Christ College, Irinjalakuda.

The researchers are widely known for their extensive taxonomic (classification and naming) work on the Sonerila genus across the Western Ghats, particularly in documenting rare, endemic and threatened species.

Distinctive Features

According to the researchers, Sonerila roxburghii can be distinguished by several unique morphological characteristics, including: