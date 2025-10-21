ETV Bharat / state

New Plant Species Discovered In The Western Ghats By Researchers

Kozhikode: Adding to the rich biodiversity of the Western Ghats, researchers have discovered a new plant species belonging to the carrot family (Umbelliferae/Apiaceae). The plant was found in the Eravikulam National Park in Kerala’s Idukki district. It belongs to the genus Tetrataenium and has been named Tetrataenium manilalianum.

The species has been named in honour of renowned botanical researcher, founder president of the Indian Association for Angiosperm Taxonomy, and former Head of the Department of Botany at University of Calicut, Prof. K.S. Manilal. This plant, which grows only in grasslands bordering shola forests in high-altitude regions, has white flowers and underground rhizomes. It sprouts and flowers only during the monsoon season.

The discovery comes at a time when preparations have been underway for the Coral Jubilee Annual Conference of the Indian Association for Angiosperm Taxonomy, to be held in November at Devagiri College, Kozhikode. The details of the new species have been published in the internationally acclaimed Nordic Journal of Botany from Sweden, said C. Rekha, the lead researcher from the Botany Department of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri.

This is the 48th species identified within the carrot family, which includes well-known plants such as carrot, coriander, cumin, fennel, and ajwain. Rekha, who has been active in research since 2020, had earlier discovered two other species from this same family — both from Maharashtra.