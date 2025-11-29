ETV Bharat / state

New Moth Species Discovered In Maharashtra's Biodiversity Rich Melghat

India has 15,000 different species of moths, with the highest number (around 2,000) prevalent in Kerala. Most of the moth diversity has been recorded in the Western Ghats and Malabar plains till now.

The documentation of the moths took place nearly a month ago, Kiran More, an ornithologist, told ETV Bharat. "Further research is being conducted to assess if there are more varieties. We also want this region to be known for eco-tourism," he said.

The region is part of the Western Ghats, recognised as one of the world's foremost biodiversity hotspots.

Amravati: Melghat, the tribal dominated region in Amravati district of Maharashtra, has documented 90 new species of moths, taking the overall number of such species in the district to 250.

Moths account for the vast majority of the approximately 180,000 described species of the Lepidoptera order of insects. Butterflies are the other major part of this order.

Among the species, the atlas moth is the largest one, while the hawk moth flies the fastest. Environmentalists say you don't need any modern technology to assess the quality of the environment of any area. If you find a lot of kite moths flying at night and resting on the grass blades during the day, you can be sure that the particular area has the best biodiversity.

Black-and-yellow lichen moth (Credit: Kiran More)

Kite moths are the main source of food for frogs, birds, bats, and spiders, in addition to being an essential component in the food chain of nature.

Despite their differences, moths and butterflies are frequently misidentified, as people confuse moths with butterflies. Butterflies can be distinguished from one another by their distinct colours, while moths have a slightly lighter tint than butterflies. Moths also tend to have stockier bodies, whereas butterflies are smooth and lean.

"Moths are nocturnal, but butterflies fly during the day. In the entire cycle of biodiversity, flowers are pollinated by moths at night and by butterflies during the day," said More, the researcher. "Varieties like nightshade, Tagara, Jasmine, Mogra, Kund, and Nishigandha are pollinated by moths," he said.

Moth species (ETV Bharat)

Researchers say moths can live anywhere from two weeks to one and a half months. They also have distinct mating procedures. "When flying, the female moth emits a unique scent. The moth's special antennae allow it to detect this odour from a distance of 1 to 1.5 kilometres," said More and added, "Their mating process occurs when the scent travels in the direction of the female moth."

The female moth deposits its eggs in secure locations, such as tree trunks and leaves. After hatching, the larva eats a lot of food, surrounding itself in a cocoon of strands. The adult moth emerges when the cocoon breaks. This moth lays eggs once more to complete its life cycle.

Life cycle of moths (ETV Bharat)

Certain species consume ripe fruit pulp and certain flowers from which they help form honey. However, there are a few species which suck blood, sweat, and tears from other animals. "Some species devour animal blood, sweat, and tears for their survival. Nearly all birds eat moths. In fact, bats consume a lot of moths," said More.

Kite moths are nocturnal and soar in the moonlight. They are hampered by all other forms of light. They frequently perish when they get drawn to all other forms of light. Kite moths also play a crucial role in pollination as birds, especially owls, bats, and other predatory creatures, rely heavily on them for food.