New Low pressure System Over Bay Of Bengal May Intensify Into Cyclone: IMD

Chennai: As a new low pressure system has formed in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department has predicted that it may intensify into a cyclone.
Following intensification of northeast monsoon, widespread rains have been reported in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions since October 16. Heavy rains have been lashing several districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri for the last two days.
Meanwhile, an upper air cyclonic circulation prevailed in the southeast Bay of Bengal regions on Thursday. It formed into a low pressure system on Friday and has strengthened into a low pressure area. The Meteorological Department has predicted that it may intensify into a cyclone on October 27. "If it turns into a cyclone, there is a possibility of very heavy rains in Tamil Nadu", the Meteorological Department said.
Furthermore, a low pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea has moved north-northeastwards at a speed of 25 kmph during the last six hours and is centered over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 5.30 am on Friday. It is located around 340 km northwest of Lakshadweep, 430 km southwest of Panaji (Goa) and 480 km west of Mangalore (Karnataka). It is likely to move northeastwards from the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.
Similarly, a low pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on the day. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said.
