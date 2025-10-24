ETV Bharat / state

New Low pressure System Over Bay Of Bengal May Intensify Into Cyclone: IMD

Chennai: As a new low pressure system has formed in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department has predicted that it may intensify into a cyclone.

Following intensification of northeast monsoon, widespread rains have been reported in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions since October 16. Heavy rains have been lashing several districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri for the last two days.

Meanwhile, an upper air cyclonic circulation prevailed in the southeast Bay of Bengal regions on Thursday. It formed into a low pressure system on Friday and has strengthened into a low pressure area. The Meteorological Department has predicted that it may intensify into a cyclone on October 27. "If it turns into a cyclone, there is a possibility of very heavy rains in Tamil Nadu", the Meteorological Department said.