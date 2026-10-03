New Lizard Species Identified in Pakhala Wildlife Sanctuary In Telangana's Warangal
The lizard has been named 'Hemidactylus koyaorum'. A comprehensive research paper detailing the discovery has been published in the 'European Journal of Taxonomy'.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Warangal: Researchers B Lakshminarayana, Bharat Bhupathy, Sumid Roy, Amrutha Balan, Deepa Jaiswal, and Pratyush P Mohapatra have identified a new species of lizard in the Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary, located in Khanapuram Mandal of Telangana's Warangal district.
The lizard has been named 'Hemidactylus koyaorum'. Lakshminarayana said a comprehensive research paper detailing the discovery has been published in the 'European Journal of Taxonomy', an international journal dedicated to the science of classification.
The lizard was discovered during field expeditions conducted under the aegis of the Zoological Survey of India (Hyderabad and Kolkata), the Freshwater Biology Regional Centre (Hyderabad), Nehru Zoological Park (Hyderabad), the Wildlife Institute of India (Dehradun), and Fakir Mohan University (Odisha).
The lizard identified in the Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary was named 'koyaorum' to honour the lifestyle of the tribal community that plays a pivotal role in forest conservation.
The lizards were found in the red soil areas and beneath rock formations along the nature trails and near Haritha Resorts within the Pakhal forest. They reach a maximum length of 55.6 mm. A distinctive feature is the presence of four white, flower-like patterns on their grey backs, surrounded by darker coloration.
The back of the lizard's head is covered with smooth scales, free from any irregular bumps or ridges. They forage for food at night. Being cold-blooded creatures, they seek shelter under rocks during cold weather. Lakshminarayana said the lizards bear a close resemblance to the 'Hemidactylus triedrus' species found in the vicinity of Hyderabad.
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