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New Lizard Species Identified in Pakhala Wildlife Sanctuary In Telangana's Warangal

Warangal : Researchers B Lakshminarayana, Bharat Bhupathy, Sumid Roy, Amrutha Balan, Deepa Jaiswal, and Pratyush P Mohapatra have identified a new species of lizard in the Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary, located in Khanapuram Mandal of Telangana's Warangal district.

The lizard has been named 'Hemidactylus koyaorum'. Lakshminarayana said a comprehensive research paper detailing the discovery has been published in the 'European Journal of Taxonomy', an international journal dedicated to the science of classification.

The lizard was discovered during field expeditions conducted under the aegis of the Zoological Survey of India (Hyderabad and Kolkata), the Freshwater Biology Regional Centre (Hyderabad), Nehru Zoological Park (Hyderabad), the Wildlife Institute of India (Dehradun), and Fakir Mohan University (Odisha).

The lizard identified in the Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary was named 'koyaorum' to honour the lifestyle of the tribal community that plays a pivotal role in forest conservation.