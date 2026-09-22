New Kashmir Bill Aims To Grant Housing Rights To Dal Lake Dwellers After Decades of Evictions
An association of stakeholders, however, fears the plan might pave the way for land filling and large-scale construction that can cause damage to the ecosystem.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Srinagar: For over two decades, the Jammu and Kashmir government's policy of evicting indigenous dwellers from water bodies, including iconic Dal Lake and river Jehlum have yielded little success. Many lost their livelihood and sold off their properties to return to their native dwellings to survive, as uprooting them left them without their traditional work of rowing boats, growing vegetables and guiding tourists.
A shift is expected in this policy if a draft bill is passed in the ongoing 10-day autumn session of the legislative assembly in Srinagar. The draft legislation proposed by National Conference legislator Tanvir Sadiq seeks to safeguard the rights of dwellers living in water bodies, including lakes.
This follows as the J&K government has abandoned its ambitious policy of rehabilitating residents from water bodies by offering them a free residential plot and compensation. Over 1800 people were shifted from Dal and other water bodies to Rakh-e-Arth housing colony on the outskirts of Srinagar.
The J&K Lakeside Residents' Right to Eco-friendly Housing Bill, 2026 proposes to recognise and protect the rights of long-standing lakeside residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The draft seeks dignified homes, repair, reconstruction, improvement and construction of eco-friendly residential houses and to harmonise the housing rights of residents with the protection and conservation of lakes, wetlands and water bodies.
"It is a good move if implemented in a scientific and organised manner," said Manzoor Pakhtoon, chairman of the Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association. The association is a key stakeholder and are dwellers of Dal Lake. "It requires setting up sewerage treatment plants and a drainage system for safeguarding water bodies from any damage."
However, he fears the plan might pave the way for land filling and large-scale constructions that can cause damage to the ecosystem. About 58 hamlets inhabited by residents are identified in Dal Lake alone.
"Instead of land filling for laying out roads to allow vehicles inside the lake, battery-operated boats should be pressed into service for taking people living within the lake to shore. Dwellers of water bodies and experts within the country and outside should be consulted for safeguarding water bodies before implementing it," Pakhtoon said.
The draft bill comes following the first census of water bodies in India, painting a grim picture of Jammu and Kashmir, noting that close to a quarter of 9,765 water bodies have dried up or are "not in use".
Of them, Dal Lake has shrunk by over 10 percent in the last decade due to encroachments, untreated sewage and a weak monitoring system, according to an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).
The CAG had flagged a draft bill to set up a development and regulatory authority for lake conservation in April 2,000 by the then J&K government. The proposal was found to have been shelved due to the government’s "indifferent approach".
Sadiq's new draft bill two-and-a-half decades later aims to break the deadlock by allowing the much-needed alternative, proposing to turn residents as partners in the conservation of water bodies.
“The lakes and water bodies of Jammu and Kashmir are an integral part of its natural, cultural and social heritage. At the same time, generations of families have lived in settlements surrounding and adjoining these water bodies and have contributed to the social and economic life of these areas,” it said.
Over the years, however, restrictions relating to construction and reconstruction in lakeside areas have created a difficult situation causing residents unable to properly repair, strengthen or replace unsafe and deteriorating houses, the bill reads.
"In some cases, families continue to live in inadequate conditions because they fear that even legitimate repair or reconstruction may invite regulatory action. This situation requires a humane and balanced legislative response. The state has a responsibility to protect its lakes and water bodies. Equally, it has a responsibility to ensure that people are able to live with dignity, safety and adequate housing,” read the objective of the proposal.
It clarified that the aim is “not to permit uncontrolled construction around lakes but to ensure that conservation does not become synonymous with displacement, neglect or denial of legitimate housing rights”.
The draft legislation seeks to prohibit construction that can cause harm to lakes or public safety and natural drainage. "Permission shall be considered on the basis of the actual environmental impact of the proposed construction and not merely on the basis of the fact that the property is situated near a lake."
It proposes people-friendly building standards that are affordable and practically eco-friendly for lakeside residents.
A chapter of the draft proposes conservation of the lake by recognising lakeside residents as partners in conservation by encouraging them to participate in waste management, sewage management, protection of water channel, flood preparedness, restoration of traditional environmental practices, and protection of the cultural heritage of lakeside settlements.
It proposes incentives, technical assistance and financial support for households adopting environmentally sustainable practices.
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