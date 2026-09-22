ETV Bharat / state

New Kashmir Bill Aims To Grant Housing Rights To Dal Lake Dwellers After Decades of Evictions

Srinagar: For over two decades, the Jammu and Kashmir government's policy of evicting indigenous dwellers from water bodies, including iconic Dal Lake and river Jehlum have yielded little success. Many lost their livelihood and sold off their properties to return to their native dwellings to survive, as uprooting them left them without their traditional work of rowing boats, growing vegetables and guiding tourists.

A shift is expected in this policy if a draft bill is passed in the ongoing 10-day autumn session of the legislative assembly in Srinagar. The draft legislation proposed by National Conference legislator Tanvir Sadiq seeks to safeguard the rights of dwellers living in water bodies, including lakes.

This follows as the J&K government has abandoned its ambitious policy of rehabilitating residents from water bodies by offering them a free residential plot and compensation. Over 1800 people were shifted from Dal and other water bodies to Rakh-e-Arth housing colony on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Dal Lake residents working on a vegetable garden on the water body. (ETV Bharat)

The J&K Lakeside Residents' Right to Eco-friendly Housing Bill, 2026 proposes to recognise and protect the rights of long-standing lakeside residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The draft seeks dignified homes, repair, reconstruction, improvement and construction of eco-friendly residential houses and to harmonise the housing rights of residents with the protection and conservation of lakes, wetlands and water bodies.

"It is a good move if implemented in a scientific and organised manner," said Manzoor Pakhtoon, chairman of the Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association. The association is a key stakeholder and are dwellers of Dal Lake. "It requires setting up sewerage treatment plants and a drainage system for safeguarding water bodies from any damage."

However, he fears the plan might pave the way for land filling and large-scale constructions that can cause damage to the ecosystem. About 58 hamlets inhabited by residents are identified in Dal Lake alone.

A woman walks on a water-logged pavement within Dal Lake. (ETV Bharat)

"Instead of land filling for laying out roads to allow vehicles inside the lake, battery-operated boats should be pressed into service for taking people living within the lake to shore. Dwellers of water bodies and experts within the country and outside should be consulted for safeguarding water bodies before implementing it," Pakhtoon said.

The draft bill comes following the first census of water bodies in India, painting a grim picture of Jammu and Kashmir, noting that close to a quarter of 9,765 water bodies have dried up or are "not in use".