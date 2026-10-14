ETV Bharat / state

New Industrial Policy Before Diwali To Make Bengal A Destination For Industrialists: CM Adhikari

A file photo of CM Suvendu Adhikari. ( IANS )

Haldia: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said a new industrial policy of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government will be announced before Diwali to make West Bengal a destination for industrialists.

"The Group of Ministers (GoM) has already submitted the industrial policy, which encompasses everything from land policy to power tariffs. We are working on it and will present the new industrial policy to you before Diwali," Adhikari said at the inauguration of the Rs 6,000 crore phenol and acetone plants of Haldia Petrochemicals Limited at the industrial township of Haldia in Purba Medinipur district.

Adhikari also highlighted what should be avoided to create a positive environment for industrial investment in the state and blamed the Trinamool Congress and Left governments over the issue. Blames Left, TMC Govts "During the 34-year Left regime, the prospect of industrial development was marred by rampant dominance of trade unions, frequent strikes, lockouts, and physical harassment of management — leading to over 50,000 industrial units being shut down. Meanwhile, in the last 15 years, no industry came due to a disastrous land policy, the withdrawal of incentives, and the prevalence of a 'syndicate raj' by the Trinamool," he said. "Moving beyond, we will establish a pro-people and pro-industry government that fosters a conducive environment for business and industry," he added. An Industrial Destination He also made a promise that the state government will operate on the industrial front in such a manner that in the next year West Bengal will become the "industrial destination" for industrialists throughout the country.