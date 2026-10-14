New Industrial Policy Before Diwali To Make Bengal A Destination For Industrialists: CM Adhikari
He said, 'Let us go to Bengal' will be the new aim of the industrialists, and no one can stop the tide of industrial inflow.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Haldia: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said a new industrial policy of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government will be announced before Diwali to make West Bengal a destination for industrialists.
"The Group of Ministers (GoM) has already submitted the industrial policy, which encompasses everything from land policy to power tariffs. We are working on it and will present the new industrial policy to you before Diwali," Adhikari said at the inauguration of the Rs 6,000 crore phenol and acetone plants of Haldia Petrochemicals Limited at the industrial township of Haldia in Purba Medinipur district.
Adhikari also highlighted what should be avoided to create a positive environment for industrial investment in the state and blamed the Trinamool Congress and Left governments over the issue.
Blames Left, TMC Govts
"During the 34-year Left regime, the prospect of industrial development was marred by rampant dominance of trade unions, frequent strikes, lockouts, and physical harassment of management — leading to over 50,000 industrial units being shut down. Meanwhile, in the last 15 years, no industry came due to a disastrous land policy, the withdrawal of incentives, and the prevalence of a 'syndicate raj' by the Trinamool," he said.
"Moving beyond, we will establish a pro-people and pro-industry government that fosters a conducive environment for business and industry," he added.
An Industrial Destination
He also made a promise that the state government will operate on the industrial front in such a manner that in the next year West Bengal will become the "industrial destination" for industrialists throughout the country.
"Let us go to Bengal — will be the new aim of the industrialists within a year. No one can stop the tide of industrial inflow in the state in the coming days. West Bengal will move forward with a double-engine government. More industrial investment will be made in the state in the coming days," he said.
In affirmation that the state government is working towards this goal, Adhikari announced a series of investments. "I am announcing two new plants. Pepsi will set up a new plant on 98 acres of land acquired from the Haldia Development Authority (HDA), and another company will establish a medical equipment factory on 50 acres. We will drive industrial growth in Haldia within a year," he said.
More Plants In Pipeline
The CM also mentioned that industrialist Sanjiv Goenka has expressed a desire to set up plants in Barrackpore and Haldia, and the Reliance group is launching the 'Campa Cola' project in Haringhata on October 28.
Addressing the city's healthcare infrastructure, Adhikari said, "A trauma centre will be inaugurated in Haldia in 2027. The HDA, IOC, and the Government of India are assisting in this initiative."
Describing the newly inaugurated plant as historic, Adhikari said that apart from the Rs 6,000 crore, an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore is in the pipeline.
Emphasising the importance of domestic production, he said the new plant will obliterate the need for importing products from abroad. This is another step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.
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