ETV Bharat / state

New IIT BHU Study Finds Potential Alternative To Chemotherapy For Breast Cancer Treatment

Varanasi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, have conducted a study that could potentially reduce dependence on chemotherapy in cancer treatment. The approach aims not only to make treatment more targeted but also to spare patients from severe side effects and damage to healthy cells commonly associated with chemotherapy.

The research was led by Professor Vikas Kumar Dubey from the Department of Biochemical Engineering at IIT BHU alongwith his team of scholars Shivkumar and Raj Bahadur Singh.

New IIT BHU Study Finds Potential Alternative To Chemotherapy For Breast Cancer Treatment (ETV Bharat)

The researchers identified a chemical compound capable of selectively targeting cancer cells inside the body. The compound not only restricts uncontrolled growth of cancer cells but also pushes them towards self-destruction.

Dubey and his team had been working for nearly one and a half years on developing a new anti-cancer drug. During the study, they analyzed millions of chemical compounds available in the ZINC database and identified a promising molecule known as ZINC-000002107582. Lab tests of the compound on breast cancer cells produced encouraging results.

The research team found that the compound interferes with two key proteins - UVRAG and BAX - which play a crucial role in cancer cell survival and proliferation.