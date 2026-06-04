New IIT BHU Study Finds Potential Alternative To Chemotherapy For Breast Cancer Treatment
IIT BHU researchers have identified a zinc-based compound that selectively targets breast cancer cells, disrupts key cancer-growth proteins, and triggers cancer cell death.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Varanasi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, have conducted a study that could potentially reduce dependence on chemotherapy in cancer treatment. The approach aims not only to make treatment more targeted but also to spare patients from severe side effects and damage to healthy cells commonly associated with chemotherapy.
The research was led by Professor Vikas Kumar Dubey from the Department of Biochemical Engineering at IIT BHU alongwith his team of scholars Shivkumar and Raj Bahadur Singh.
The researchers identified a chemical compound capable of selectively targeting cancer cells inside the body. The compound not only restricts uncontrolled growth of cancer cells but also pushes them towards self-destruction.
Dubey and his team had been working for nearly one and a half years on developing a new anti-cancer drug. During the study, they analyzed millions of chemical compounds available in the ZINC database and identified a promising molecule known as ZINC-000002107582. Lab tests of the compound on breast cancer cells produced encouraging results.
The research team found that the compound interferes with two key proteins - UVRAG and BAX - which play a crucial role in cancer cell survival and proliferation.
“These proteins help cancer cells remain alive and multiply rapidly by ensuring a continuous supply of nutrients. The newly identified zinc-based compound disrupts the interaction between UVRAG and BAX by breaking their binding mechanism,” Dubey said.
As a result, cancer cells are deprived of essential nutrients leading to stalling of their growth, gradually becoming inactive and dead.
The study also revealed that the compound increases levels of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) within cancer cells. Elevated ROS levels create excessive cellular stress, triggering a self-destruction process that ultimately eliminates the cancer cells.
Chemotherapy remains one of the most effective cancer treatments currently available. However, it damages healthy cells along with cancerous ones. The side effects vary from hair loss, weakness, nausea, infections to severe fatigue.
Dubey said the newly discovered compound acts specifically on cancer-affected cells, potentially protecting healthy cells from damage. This could make future cancer treatments more effective and less distressing for patients.
The findings were published on May 7 in the online edition of Biochemistry, a prestigious journal of the American Chemical Society. The researchers have also filed a patent application.
So far, the compound has been tested only on breast cancer cells in laboratory conditions. Before it can be developed into a medicine for patients, it must undergo animal testing followed by human clinical trials.
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