New Horizons: From A Chinese Steel Manufacturer, Gautam Bordoloi Takes To River Tourism In Brahmaputra
'Zubeen Garg was a close friend,' says Gautam Bordoloi, who named his boat after the film Kanchenjunga
Published : December 2, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST|
Updated : December 2, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
Dibrugarh: At a time when thousands of young men and women chase government jobs with relentless desperation, a handful of others are quietly rewriting the idea of aspiration. One among them is Gautam Bordoloi of Dibrugarh, an Assamese who walked away from a high-ranked job in China's steel industry to build a river-tourism dream on the Brahmaputra.
Gautam's story doesn't begin on a boat, though. The son of Robin Bordoloi from Dibrugarh's Boiragimoth, he completed his schooling at Laira HS School and pursued higher studies in Kolkata in West Bengal. Work took him first to Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and then to China in 2005, where he joined the ArcelorMittal Group -the world’s largest steel manufacturer - as a Deputy Manager. For any Assamese youth, Gautam’s rise in China could have been the final line of a success story. But he had other plans.
During his visits to his homeland, Gautam kept noticing the changing landscape of Bogibeel after the bridge was completed over the mighty Brahmaputra. The ferry ghats were abandoned, two old ferries stood in ruins, and the evenings were stunningly beautiful but strangely deserted.
"I kept thinking, this place has so much aesthetic value. Couldn't something be done here? Couldn't the old ferry point be revived?" he recalls.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Gautam had to leave China and return home. Locked indoors for months, he spent his time raising chickens and ducks, but his mind kept drifting to Bogibeel. It was then that he began quietly building a boat - during lockdown, with traditional craftsmen who had drifted from village to village for work.
By the time people slowly emerged from the pandemic gloom, Gautam's boat was ready. And it made a grand debut - inaugurated by none other than music icon late Zubeen Garg.
"Zubeen was a close friend," Gautam says. "Since his film Kanchenjunga was so popular, I decided to name the boat after it." Thus, on 28 November 2020, Kanchanjangha set sail for the first time - instantly turning Bogibeel into an unexpected hotspot.
Within a year, the boat became a sensation. Tourists from India and abroad flocked to Bogibeel for a river cruise experience no one expected the region could offer. Soon, others tried to replicate Gautam's model. Competition intensified - so he built again. This time, a giant.
Gautam's second creation was a two-storied floating restaurant, 105 feet long and 40 feet wide - believed to be Assam's largest boat of its kind. It opened to a roaring response, cementing Bogibeel as the state's new face of river tourism. Despite its popularity, river tourism comes with challenges. Low water levels, erosion, and disruptions from the construction of the shipyard nearby have affected navigation.
"If the government doesn’t take up dredging at Bogibeel, the problems will only increase," Gautam warns. Today, Kanchanjangha sees visitors from the US, Germany, France, China, Myanmar and many other countries. School and college groups are regular guests. For many, it is their first intimate encounter with the Brahmaputra's moods — golden sunsets, fog-soaked mornings, and the quiet hum of life around the river.
Perhaps the most remarkable part of Gautam's story is what it means for the youth. His venture now employs around 20 youth permanently, while 30–40 more receive hands-on training on the boats. "Many students have degrees but lack technical skills. Here they get real training - and many have already become self-reliant," he says.
Gautam's decision to abandon a plush life in China and return home might seem unusual, even risky. But in the quiet ripples on the Brahmaputra at Bogibeel, an offbeat revolution is taking shape - one that blends entrepreneurship, tourism, and a deep love for home.
