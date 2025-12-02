ETV Bharat / state

New Horizons: From A Chinese Steel Manufacturer, Gautam Bordoloi Takes To River Tourism In Brahmaputra

Dibrugarh: At a time when thousands of young men and women chase government jobs with relentless desperation, a handful of others are quietly rewriting the idea of aspiration. One among them is Gautam Bordoloi of Dibrugarh, an Assamese who walked away from a high-ranked job in China's steel industry to build a river-tourism dream on the Brahmaputra.

Gautam's story doesn't begin on a boat, though. The son of Robin Bordoloi from Dibrugarh's Boiragimoth, he completed his schooling at Laira HS School and pursued higher studies in Kolkata in West Bengal. Work took him first to Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and then to China in 2005, where he joined the ArcelorMittal Group -the world’s largest steel manufacturer - as a Deputy Manager. For any Assamese youth, Gautam’s rise in China could have been the final line of a success story. But he had other plans.

An ariel view of the river tourism in Brahmaputra (ETV Bharat)

During his visits to his homeland, Gautam kept noticing the changing landscape of Bogibeel after the bridge was completed over the mighty Brahmaputra. The ferry ghats were abandoned, two old ferries stood in ruins, and the evenings were stunningly beautiful but strangely deserted.

"I kept thinking, this place has so much aesthetic value. Couldn't something be done here? Couldn't the old ferry point be revived?" he recalls.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Gautam had to leave China and return home. Locked indoors for months, he spent his time raising chickens and ducks, but his mind kept drifting to Bogibeel. It was then that he began quietly building a boat - during lockdown, with traditional craftsmen who had drifted from village to village for work.