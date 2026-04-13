New Gecko Species Discovered In Kokrajhar In Assam
The newly identified species named Cyrtodactylus Raimonaensis or the Raimona bent-toed gecko, was found in Kachugaon Forest Division near Raimona National Park.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Tezpur: In a discovery that adds to the rich biodiversity of Northeast India, scientists have discovered a new species of gecko in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.
The newly identified species named Cyrtodactylus Raimonaensis or the Raimona bent-toed gecko, was found in Kachugaon Forest Division near Raimona National Park. The discovery has been officially published in the international journal Zootaxa.
It has been acknowledged that the discovery was made by a team of scientists led by Bijay Basfore and Manmath Bharali, along with Rathin Barman, Sanatan Deka, Nazrul Islam, Arnab Deb, Sanath Chandra Bohra, Rupankar Bhattacharjee, Madhurima Das, Arup Kumar Hazarika, Anjana Singha Naorem and Jayaditya Purkayastha.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma wrote on his social media platform, "A new species of gecko, Cyrtodactylus Raimonaensis, has been found near Raimona National Park in Kokrajhar district and named after the Park itself, highlighting the rich biodiversity of our state."
He added, "We will continue to protect these habitats and support scientific research, ensuring Assam's natural heritage is preserved and better understood for generations to come."
According to scientists, the species was identified through a combination of field surveys, physical examination and genetic analysis. The gecko belongs to the Khasiensis group and is closely related to other bent-toed geckos found in the Indo-Burma region. However, it shows clear differences in body structure and DNA.
The reptile is described as having a moderate body size, distinct dark blotches on its back and a banded tail that makes it unique among the known species in the region.
Researchers have highlighted that the discovery was made in a non-protected forest area and have stressed upon the ecological importance of such regions. They noted that Northeast India, situated between two global biodiversity hotspots, continues to reveal new and rare species.
Experts say the discovery strengthens the case for greater conservation efforts and further scientific exploration in Assam and adjoining areas. This discovery marks another important addition to India's wildlife records and showcases the region's vast and still unexplored natural heritage.
The world is known to have around 2,000 gecko species, which makes them one of the most species-rich groups of lizards. They are found on every continent except Antarctica and have adapted to environments ranging from tropical rainforests to arid deserts. They are a highly diverse group of small to medium-sized lizards. Northeast India is a major hotspot for gecko biodiversity.