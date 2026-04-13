ETV Bharat / state

New Gecko Species Discovered In Kokrajhar In Assam

The new Gecko Species which have been discovered ( Etv Bharat )

Tezpur: In a discovery that adds to the rich biodiversity of Northeast India, scientists have discovered a new species of gecko in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

The newly identified species named Cyrtodactylus Raimonaensis or the Raimona bent-toed gecko, was found in Kachugaon Forest Division near Raimona National Park. The discovery has been officially published in the international journal Zootaxa.

It has been acknowledged that the discovery was made by a team of scientists led by Bijay Basfore and Manmath Bharali, along with Rathin Barman, Sanatan Deka, Nazrul Islam, Arnab Deb, Sanath Chandra Bohra, Rupankar Bhattacharjee, Madhurima Das, Arup Kumar Hazarika, Anjana Singha Naorem and Jayaditya Purkayastha.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma wrote on his social media platform, "A new species of gecko, Cyrtodactylus Raimonaensis, has been found near Raimona National Park in Kokrajhar district and named after the Park itself, highlighting the rich biodiversity of our state."

He added, "We will continue to protect these habitats and support scientific research, ensuring Assam's natural heritage is preserved and better understood for generations to come."