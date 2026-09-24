New Facts Come To Light In SD Pay-Apna Pay Scam
Amreli Cyber Crime Unit has obtained data on 653,000 users through whom a balance of Rs 1,211 crore was allegedly amassed
Published : September 24, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Amreli: An inter-state network of users has come to light in the SD Pay–Apna Pay scam investigations. Amreli Cyber Crime Unit has obtained data on 653,000 users through whom a balance of Rs 1,211 crore was allegedly amassed. The alleged fraud is a more than Rs 1,060 crore Ponzi and cyber-fraud scheme operating through mobile applications that promised fake high returns and daily cashback to users.
Previously, the Police had detected transactions totaling approximately Rs 634 crore through 15 bank accounts and the accounts of various companies.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Jaiveer Gadhvi said that the Amreli Cyber Police has analyzed the data of approximately 15 lakh users associated with SD Pay and Apna Pay.
"During the investigation, the Police have so far obtained data of around 653,000 users, while that of obtaining and analyzing the data of the remaining users is ongoing. The investigation has revealed that the maximum number of users are from Gujarat. It has been found that Gujarat has approximately 152,000 users. Apart from this, the Police are obtaining information about users associated with the app from several other states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Haryana,” he said.
Previous investigations had indicated that the network's reach extended beyond Gujarat to other states. The Police have concluded that approximately Rs 1,211 crore was deposited by these users. DySP Gadhvi said that police are investigating the financial accounts and transactions related to this amount, and the Rs 1,211 crore balance has been frozen.
Amreli Cyber Police have reportedly arrested nine people in connection with the scam till now. As the investigation widens, the Police are examining the role of the app's operators, associated companies, bank accounts, financial transactions, and other individuals involved in the network.
Sources said that those arrested include Dhaval Patel and Hiren Shah, purported to be the app's owners. They were arrested from Odisha and brought to Amreli.
Sources said that more people are now coming forward with information about the scam. One Rameshbhai Mokha of Kutch told the Police that 18 members of his family were involved with SD Pay and are now in trouble after investing approximately Rs 40 lakh.
With more people coming forward with information, the number of victims and the alleged financial losses are likely to rise. Authorities are trying to unravel the full scope of this network based on new data, bank transactions and complaints received by the Amreli Cyber Police.