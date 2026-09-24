ETV Bharat / state

New Facts Come To Light In SD Pay-Apna Pay Scam

Amreli: An inter-state network of users has come to light in the SD Pay–Apna Pay scam investigations. Amreli Cyber ​​Crime Unit has obtained data on 653,000 users through whom a balance of Rs 1,211 crore was allegedly amassed. The alleged fraud is a more than Rs 1,060 crore Ponzi and cyber-fraud scheme operating through mobile applications that promised fake high returns and daily cashback to users.

Previously, the Police had detected transactions totaling approximately Rs 634 crore through 15 bank accounts and the accounts of various companies.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Jaiveer Gadhvi said that the Amreli Cyber ​​Police has analyzed the data of approximately 15 lakh users associated with SD Pay and Apna Pay.

"During the investigation, the Police have so far obtained data of around 653,000 users, while that of obtaining and analyzing the data of the remaining users is ongoing. The investigation has revealed that the maximum number of users are from Gujarat. It has been found that Gujarat has approximately 152,000 users. Apart from this, the Police are obtaining information about users associated with the app from several other states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Haryana,” he said.

Previous investigations had indicated that the network's reach extended beyond Gujarat to other states. The Police have concluded that approximately Rs 1,211 crore was deposited by these users. DySP Gadhvi said that police are investigating the financial accounts and transactions related to this amount, and the Rs 1,211 crore balance has been frozen.