Four New Elephant Corridors At Army Cantonment In Terai-Dooars To Curb Human-Wildlife Conflict
The new elephant corridors will ensure wildlife conservation as well as secure military bases and lives of local villagers, reports Subhadip Roy Nandi.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Siliguri: In the wake of growing human-elephant conflict in the Terai-Dooars region, the Kurseong forest division and the Indian Army, have launched a collaborative initiative to build four permanent eco-friendly elephant corridors within the Bengdubi Army Cantonment near Bagdogra.
Spanning across 230 acres of land, the corridors will ensure safe and unhindered passage to elephants through the strategically vital cantonment area while maintaining the security of the military installation. For a long time, obstruction of the natural migratory paths of elephants in the region had led to escalating human-elephant conflict.
To address it, officials from the forest division and the Army conducted a joint survey, identifying 26 highly critical and five moderately critical locations within the cantonment that serve as elephant transit routes or wildlife habitats.
In a major conservation initiative, the military authorities have decided to relocate 35-acre 'Engineer Park', currently situated inside the area, to restore the natural forest environment.
Historically, the Terai and Dooars regions of North Bengal have been recognised as the primary natural habitats and migratory zones for Asian elephants. Herds of elephants travel from the Mechi River, the border near Jhapakola in Nepal, through Naxalbari, Tukriajhar, Bagdogra, Bamanpokhari, Sukna, and the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary. They cross the Teesta and Jaldhaka rivers in the Dooars region, continuing their journey all the way to Assam border.
According to data from international wildlife organisations and the Forest Department, there are approximately 14 major, permanent elephant corridors across North Bengal. Among these, the Mechi-Mahananda, Apalchand-Bagdogra, Reiti-Titi, and Sukna-Bagdogra linkages are particularly sensitive.
However, over the last few decades, these ancient corridors have become severely fragmented and constricted due to rapid urbanisation, unchecked expansion of tea gardens, development of busy roadways, including the Asian Highway, expansion of the Changrabandha-Siliguri-Alipurduar broad-gauge railway line, and establishment of military bases for strategic security.
As the natural forests have become fragmented, elephants often lose their ancestral migratory paths and become disoriented. In their search for food or while attempting to move between forest patches, they are forced to enter human settlements, agricultural lands, or even the security perimeters of military camps.
In the Bengdubi area of Bagdogra, this crisis is rooted in the traditional geographical migratory routes of the elephants. Long-term observations by wildlife experts indicate that elephant herds typically begin their journey from the fringes of the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary and the deep forests of Sukna, passing through the Bamanpokhari area.
From there, they cross the Balason, a mountain river, and head toward the dense forests of Bagdogra in search of food and water. However, the presence of the Army’s 16th Field Ammunition Depot (16 FAD) in the very heart of the Bagdogra forest has blocked a migratory route that had been in use for decades. Herds of elephants often lose their way due to obstacles such as sharp barbed-wire fencing, high boundary walls, ammunition and explosive storage facilities, military barracks, ration depots, and other heavy infrastructure.
As a result, tragic incidents frequently occur, including dangerous human-elephant conflicts, damage to military property, and the premature deaths of elephants due to electrocution or severe injuries.
To find a permanent and eco-friendly solution, several high-level meetings and joint inspections have been conducted between officials from the Kurseong Forest Division and the Army’s Trishakti Corps.
Led by Bagdogra Range Officer Sambarta Sadhu and Bagdogra Elephant Squad Range Officer Mansakanti Ghosh, along with Army officials, meticulously examined every GPS point within the Bengdubi military area. Based on satellite mapping, drone footage, and imagery collected during the survey,, a detailed map and a digitally-supported report have been prepared and submitted to the office of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kurseong, for final approval.
Once verified, this report will be forwarded to the state government, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Rahul Deb Mukherjee, Assistant Divisional Forest Officer of the Kurseong Forest Division, said that all artificial barriers located at 26 high-risk and five moderate-risk sites within the 230-acre area under the Army will be removed.
Debesh Pandey, DFO of Kurseong, noted that there are plans to plant vegetation preferred by elephants and create small water bodies along these corridors, ensuring that the animals have easy access to food and water as they pass through.
According to environmentalists and international wildlife researchers, this transformation at Bagdogra is not merely a local initiative but a vital connecting link for restoring ecological balance across the entire North Bengal region.
In recent years, incidents such as elephants being struck by speeding trains in the Terai and Dooars regions, herds entering human settlements and damaging homes, and villagers losing their lives in elephant attacks had become a regular feature in the news. Revitalising these four corridors will help restore the lost ecosystem between Sukna and Bagdogra.
With clearly defined, safe passage routes, elephant herds will no longer lose their way and stray into military zones or nearby farmlands.
While the lives of wild Asian elephants will be safeguarded, sending a strong message for wildlife conservation on an international scale, the internal security of sensitive, border-adjacent military bases, as well as the lives and livelihoods of local villagers, will also become significantly more secure, officials said.