ETV Bharat / state

Four New Elephant Corridors At Army Cantonment In Terai-Dooars To Curb Human-Wildlife Conflict

Siliguri: In the wake of growing human-elephant conflict in the Terai-Dooars region, the Kurseong forest division and the Indian Army, have launched a collaborative initiative to build four permanent eco-friendly elephant corridors within the Bengdubi Army Cantonment near Bagdogra.

Spanning across 230 acres of land, the corridors will ensure safe and unhindered passage to elephants through the strategically vital cantonment area while maintaining the security of the military installation. For a long time, obstruction of the natural migratory paths of elephants in the region had led to escalating human-elephant conflict.

To address it, officials from the forest division and the Army conducted a joint survey, identifying 26 highly critical and five moderately critical locations within the cantonment that serve as elephant transit routes or wildlife habitats.

Officials of the forest department and Army conduct joint survey (ETV Bharat)

In a major conservation initiative, the military authorities have decided to relocate 35-acre 'Engineer Park', currently situated inside the area, to restore the natural forest environment.

Historically, the Terai and Dooars regions of North Bengal have been recognised as the primary natural habitats and migratory zones for Asian elephants. Herds of elephants travel from the Mechi River, the border near Jhapakola in Nepal, through Naxalbari, Tukriajhar, Bagdogra, Bamanpokhari, Sukna, and the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary. They cross the Teesta and Jaldhaka rivers in the Dooars region, continuing their journey all the way to Assam border.

According to data from international wildlife organisations and the Forest Department, there are approximately 14 major, permanent elephant corridors across North Bengal. Among these, the Mechi-Mahananda, Apalchand-Bagdogra, Reiti-Titi, and Sukna-Bagdogra linkages are particularly sensitive.

However, over the last few decades, these ancient corridors have become severely fragmented and constricted due to rapid urbanisation, unchecked expansion of tea gardens, development of busy roadways, including the Asian Highway, expansion of the Changrabandha-Siliguri-Alipurduar broad-gauge railway line, and establishment of military bases for strategic security.

Spanning across 230 acres of land, the corridors will ensure safe and unhindered passage to elephants (ETV Bharat)

As the natural forests have become fragmented, elephants often lose their ancestral migratory paths and become disoriented. In their search for food or while attempting to move between forest patches, they are forced to enter human settlements, agricultural lands, or even the security perimeters of military camps.

In the Bengdubi area of ​​Bagdogra, this crisis is rooted in the traditional geographical migratory routes of the elephants. Long-term observations by wildlife experts indicate that elephant herds typically begin their journey from the fringes of the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary and the deep forests of Sukna, passing through the Bamanpokhari area.

From there, they cross the Balason, a mountain river, and head toward the dense forests of Bagdogra in search of food and water. However, the presence of the Army’s 16th Field Ammunition Depot (16 FAD) in the very heart of the Bagdogra forest has blocked a migratory route that had been in use for decades. Herds of elephants often lose their way due to obstacles such as sharp barbed-wire fencing, high boundary walls, ammunition and explosive storage facilities, military barracks, ration depots, and other heavy infrastructure.