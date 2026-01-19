ETV Bharat / state

New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 Concludes With Record Crowds; Next Edition In January 2027

New Delhi: The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026, the country's largest literary festival, concluded with record-breaking attendance, reaffirming its status as a major cultural event. The National Book Trust (NBT), India, announced that the next edition of the fair will be held from January 16 to 24, 2027, with free entry for all visitors.

According to NBT, the fair attracted 20 per cent more visitors this year compared to last year. Free admission, a wide range of programs, and strong international participation helped draw readers and book lovers in large numbers. Even on the final day, book stalls remained crowded till late evening, with long queues of readers eager to buy books and interact with authors.

People visiting stalls at World Book Fair (ETV Bharat)

The 53rd edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair was held from January 10 to 18, 2026, and was organised by the NBT under the Ministry of Education. The nine-day event featured participation from over 35 countries, more than 1,000 publishers, over 600 literary and cultural programmes, and around 1,000 speakers. Nearly two million visitors attended the fair.