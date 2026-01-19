New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 Concludes With Record Crowds; Next Edition In January 2027
Organised by NBT, the nine-day fair hosted publishers from 35 countries, 600-plus sessions, 1,000 speakers, and featured Qatar as the Guest of Honour.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026, the country's largest literary festival, concluded with record-breaking attendance, reaffirming its status as a major cultural event. The National Book Trust (NBT), India, announced that the next edition of the fair will be held from January 16 to 24, 2027, with free entry for all visitors.
According to NBT, the fair attracted 20 per cent more visitors this year compared to last year. Free admission, a wide range of programs, and strong international participation helped draw readers and book lovers in large numbers. Even on the final day, book stalls remained crowded till late evening, with long queues of readers eager to buy books and interact with authors.
The 53rd edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair was held from January 10 to 18, 2026, and was organised by the NBT under the Ministry of Education. The nine-day event featured participation from over 35 countries, more than 1,000 publishers, over 600 literary and cultural programmes, and around 1,000 speakers. Nearly two million visitors attended the fair.
As part of a new NBT initiative, publishers with innovative stall designs were awarded certificates of appreciation. Those honoured included Qatar (Guest of Honour), the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Notion Press, Rajkamal Prakashan, HarperCollins, and Pegasus VK Global.
One of the main attractions was the Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @ 75 Pavilion. Spread across 1,000 square meters, the pavilion showcased over 500 books on Indian military history and hosted over 100 special sessions. Replicas of the Arjun tank, INS Vikrant, and LCA Tejas, along with exhibitions on 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, drew large crowds. Senior officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force spoke on leadership, national service, and security.
The fair was inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Several prominent leaders and public figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, senior defence officials, and noted authors and cultural figures, visited the fair.
Special programmes for children and families at the Kids Express Pavilion, along with B2B initiatives like the New Delhi Rights Table, further strengthened the fair's global and inclusive character.
