New-Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express Stopped At Aligarh Following Bomb Threat, Turns Out To Be A Hoax

Aligarh: The New-Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express was stopped at Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Junction following a bomb threat, police said on Sunday.

Following the information, teams of RPF, local police, fire brigade, dog and bomb squads were called in to search every compartment of the train. However, no explosive material was found in the 31-minute search operation, and the threat turned out to be a hoax, police said, adding that the train resumed its journey towards Patna.

RPF assistant security commissioner Gulzar Singh said, "On Saturday night, the GRP control room in Agra received information that a fire had broken out in one of the coaches of the New Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express (train number 12310). Shortly afterwards, another report that a bomb had been planted on the train was received, further exacerbating the situation. Acting on the information, the non-stop train was immediately stopped at Aligarh Junction at 10:19 pm."