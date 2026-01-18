New-Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express Stopped At Aligarh Following Bomb Threat, Turns Out To Be A Hoax
RPF assistant security commissioner Gulzar Singh said the number from which information about the fire and planting the bomb in the train is being traced.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Aligarh: The New-Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express was stopped at Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Junction following a bomb threat, police said on Sunday.
Following the information, teams of RPF, local police, fire brigade, dog and bomb squads were called in to search every compartment of the train. However, no explosive material was found in the 31-minute search operation, and the threat turned out to be a hoax, police said, adding that the train resumed its journey towards Patna.
RPF assistant security commissioner Gulzar Singh said, "On Saturday night, the GRP control room in Agra received information that a fire had broken out in one of the coaches of the New Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express (train number 12310). Shortly afterwards, another report that a bomb had been planted on the train was received, further exacerbating the situation. Acting on the information, the non-stop train was immediately stopped at Aligarh Junction at 10:19 pm."
Singh added that a joint team comprising RPF post commander DP Singh, GRP inspector Sandeep Tomar, Civil Lines police station personnel, dog squad, station superintendent Mukesh Kumar Upadhyay and assistant station superintendent Raja Babu conducted a thorough search operation in the entire train. But no bomb or any other suspicious object was found, he added.
"Two fire tenders were also deployed at the junction as a precautionary measure. During the search operation, which lasted for approximately 31 minutes, every coach, toilet and luggage was examined meticulously. However, no suspicious object was found. The train was allowed to proceed towards its destination at 10:50 pm," said Singh.
He further said the mobile number from which the false information about the fire and bomb threat was given is being traced. "In view of the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, special vigilance is already being maintained at all railway stations. Any rumour is being taken seriously, and passengers have been advised not to subscribe to them. The railway administration is working with utmost vigilance," he added.
