New Chapter In Odisha-Japan Ties; Sustainability Leader And Own Structure Ink Pact
A delegation from Tottori Prefecture, Japan, has visited Odisha with the objective of strengthening MSME and business cooperation. Reports Bhabani Shankar Das
Published : November 10, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In a new chapter in Odisha and Japan relations, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Odisha-based startup 'Sustainability Leader' and Japan-based startup 'One Structure' on Tuesday.
This partnership will further advance Odisha's startup ecosystem while strengthening business ties with Japan. The collaboration will encompass initiatives like business matchmaking, startup exchange programs, workshops, and accelerated support for entrepreneurs.
Both sides will exchange technology and expertise, with a focus on agriculture, healthcare, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Additionally, startup entrepreneurs from Odisha will visit Japan, and entrepreneurs from Japan will also visit Odisha.
With the objective of strengthening cooperation in the startup, MSME, and business sectors between Odisha and Japan, a delegation from Japan’s Tottori Prefecture visited 'O-Hub' (Startup Odisha) here.
Discussions were held regarding international business partnerships, institutional collaboration, and the enhancement of commercial ties.
Odisha Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Gokulananda Mallick, said, "This is a milestone in the development of startups. It is a significant step toward connecting Odisha’s startup and industrial ecosystem with global opportunities."
"At present, there are approximately 3,000 startups in the state. My government's goal is to increase this number to 5,000 by 2029. To achieve this, all necessary support and encouragement are being provided to young entrepreneurs," Mallick said.
He also responded to the issue regarding the decline in the state's startup ranking. He stated that ranking was affected because the necessary documentation had not been submitted during the tenure of the previous BJD-led government.
"In the near future, Odisha will certainly achieve a strong position in the national startup rankings," he maintained.
Rashmita Panda, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the MSME Department, highlighted the state government's commitment to strengthening the startup ecosystem, fostering innovation, and expanding international partnerships.
The Japanese delegation expressed optimism regarding potential collaboration, market opportunities, and business partnerships in sectors like agriculture, construction, artificial intelligence, manufacturing, sustainable development, and healthcare.
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