ETV Bharat / state

New Chapter In Odisha-Japan Ties; Sustainability Leader And Own Structure Ink Pact

A pact was inked between Sustainability Leader and Japan-based start-up One Structure in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: In a new chapter in Odisha and Japan relations, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Odisha-based startup 'Sustainability Leader' and Japan-based startup 'One Structure' on Tuesday.

This partnership will further advance Odisha's startup ecosystem while strengthening business ties with Japan. The collaboration will encompass initiatives like business matchmaking, startup exchange programs, workshops, and accelerated support for entrepreneurs.

Both sides will exchange technology and expertise, with a focus on agriculture, healthcare, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Additionally, startup entrepreneurs from Odisha will visit Japan, and entrepreneurs from Japan will also visit Odisha.

With the objective of strengthening cooperation in the startup, MSME, and business sectors between Odisha and Japan, a delegation from Japan’s Tottori Prefecture visited 'O-Hub' (Startup Odisha) here.

Discussions were held regarding international business partnerships, institutional collaboration, and the enhancement of commercial ties.

Odisha Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Gokulananda Mallick, said, "This is a milestone in the development of startups. It is a significant step toward connecting Odisha’s startup and industrial ecosystem with global opportunities."