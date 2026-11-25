ETV Bharat / state

'New Chapter In Kota's Sporting History': LS Speaker Om Birla Lays Foundation Stone For Twin Projects In Parliamentary Constituency

LS Speaker Om Birla Lays Foundation Stone For Twin Projects In Parliamentary Constituency ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: Lok Sabha Speaker and Member of Parliament from Rajasthan, Om Birla on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of an international cricket stadium and a world-class a aquatic center in his Kota parliamentary constituency.

Birla said the development marks a new chapter in the city's sporting history and an important step towards fulfilling the long-held dreams of millions of cricket lovers and sporting talents

The foundation-laying ceremony for the international cricket stadium costing Rs 130 crore and an aquatic center worth Rs 35 crore took place at the JK Pavilion Stadium in Nayapura. The international cricket stadium is being developed at the site of the existing JK Pavilion Stadium, which is currently undergoing an upgrade. LS Speaker Om Birla Lays Foundation Stone For Twin Projects In Parliamentary Constituency (ETV Bharat) Speaking to the media at the event, Birla expressed desire for young boys and girls from the region to make their mark globally, noting that the new cricket stadium and aquatic center are the initial steps in this direction. “Just as Vaibhav Suryavanshi (cricketer) and Arundhati(boxer) have set records, the students here possess the passion and ambition to excel; however, they require the right infrastructure. Hence the construction of this international-standard cricket stadium,” he said. Birla said that the facility will also feature amenities for basketball, swimming, and shooting, bringing world-class sports infrastructure to Kota. It will accommodate 300 children for practice, with transit hostels being built for their use, he said.