'New Chapter In Kota's Sporting History': LS Speaker Om Birla Lays Foundation Stone For Twin Projects In Parliamentary Constituency
Birla said the cricket stadium being built at a cost of Rs 130 crore will be equipped with international-standard sports facilities.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Kota: Lok Sabha Speaker and Member of Parliament from Rajasthan, Om Birla on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of an international cricket stadium and a world-class a aquatic center in his Kota parliamentary constituency.
Birla said the development marks a new chapter in the city's sporting history and an important step towards fulfilling the long-held dreams of millions of cricket lovers and sporting talents
The foundation-laying ceremony for the international cricket stadium costing Rs 130 crore and an aquatic center worth Rs 35 crore took place at the JK Pavilion Stadium in Nayapura. The international cricket stadium is being developed at the site of the existing JK Pavilion Stadium, which is currently undergoing an upgrade.
Speaking to the media at the event, Birla expressed desire for young boys and girls from the region to make their mark globally, noting that the new cricket stadium and aquatic center are the initial steps in this direction.
“Just as Vaibhav Suryavanshi (cricketer) and Arundhati(boxer) have set records, the students here possess the passion and ambition to excel; however, they require the right infrastructure. Hence the construction of this international-standard cricket stadium,” he said.
Birla said that the facility will also feature amenities for basketball, swimming, and shooting, bringing world-class sports infrastructure to Kota. It will accommodate 300 children for practice, with transit hostels being built for their use, he said.
The Lok Sabha Speaker also took to X where he shared the pictures of the foundation stone laying ceremony.
“Today, a new chapter has been added to Kota’s sporting history. The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of an international cricket stadium and a world-class aquatic center marks an important step toward fulfilling the long-held dreams of millions of cricket lovers and sporting talents,” Birla wrote.
“This cricket stadium, which will be developed as a remarkable blend of Rajasthan’s multicolored culture and modern architecture, will be equipped with international-standard sports facilities. Meanwhile, an all-weather swimming pool built to Olympic standards will also provide our talented swimmers with new opportunities to move forward”.
He said that the government's resolve is to develop Kota-Bundi as a leading sports hub in the country. “We are expanding sports facilities from cities to villages so that a lack of resources does not stand in the way of any talented person’s dreams,” he said.
“My dream is that a young person who trains in this very stadium will wear the Indian cricket team’s jersey, a daughter who learns to swim in this very pool will win a medal for India at the Olympics, and a player from a small village in Hadoti will become a world champion. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Hadoti, athletes and sports enthusiasts on this historic gift”.
Read More: