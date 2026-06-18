New BJP Govt Tough On Criminals, Illegal Foreigners: West Bengal Governor
In a customary address to the Assembly, West Bengal Governor RN Ravi announced BJP’s strict crackdown on illegal foreigners, corruption, and anti-social elements.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Thursday said the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was committed to taking strict action against foreigners living illegally in the state and deporting them. He said the state government had launched a crackdown on anti-social elements allegedly patronised by the previous regime.
The governor asserted that the government had pledged to dismantle “threat culture” and corruption syndicates in the state.
“The new government has already launched a crackdown on anti-social elements who were given protection by the previous regime. Border security will remain a key focus area, but strict action is being taken to identify and deport illegal foreigners,” he said while delivering the customary address at the first session of the newly constituted assembly after the BJP assumed office in May.
“The government will do away with the threat culture and corruption syndicates, as the administration will have zero tolerance towards atrocities against women and the downtrodden. The government was acting firmly against extortion and corrupt practices, and it would stop illegal sand and coal mining,” he said.
Ravi outlined the priorities of the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led government and highlighted law and order, border security, industrial growth and welfare measures.
The governor also praised the state government’s decision to hand over land to the BSF for strengthening border infrastructure, saying the move would help secure Bengal’s international boundaries.
He said the government was fully aware of the challenges confronting people of the state, and it was committed to addressing those through transparent and responsive governance.
Seeking to project West Bengal as an investment destination, the governor said the dispensation was paying special attention to making the state industry-friendly and creating opportunities for employment and economic growth.
The address, which set the tone for the assembly session, comes weeks after the BJP ended the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state and formed its first government in West Bengal under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
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