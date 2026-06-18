ETV Bharat / state

New BJP Govt Tough On Criminals, Illegal Foreigners: West Bengal Governor

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Thursday said the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was committed to taking strict action against foreigners living illegally in the state and deporting them. He said the state government had launched a crackdown on anti-social elements allegedly patronised by the previous regime.

The governor asserted that the government had pledged to dismantle “threat culture” and corruption syndicates in the state.

“The new government has already launched a crackdown on anti-social elements who were given protection by the previous regime. Border security will remain a key focus area, but strict action is being taken to identify and deport illegal foreigners,” he said while delivering the customary address at the first session of the newly constituted assembly after the BJP assumed office in May.

“The government will do away with the threat culture and corruption syndicates, as the administration will have zero tolerance towards atrocities against women and the downtrodden. The government was acting firmly against extortion and corrupt practices, and it would stop illegal sand and coal mining,” he said.

Ravi outlined the priorities of the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led government and highlighted law and order, border security, industrial growth and welfare measures.