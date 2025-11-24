ETV Bharat / state

New Bio-Energy Push Turns Stubble Into Profit With Assured Buy-Back For Farmers

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi at the inaugural of the cluster. ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

Rewari: Haryana has taken a decisive step toward India’s clean-energy future with the inauguration of a fully integrated bio-energy ecosystem that promises to transform stubble burning from a pollution crisis into an economic opportunity for rural communities. Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Monday unveiled a cluster of complementary facilities, from ethanol production to biomass pellets, that align closely with India’s E20 Ethanol Blending Programme and the national Net Zero 2070 target.

Spread across Rewari–Jhajjar, the cluster, developed by the K2 Group, brings together four major units: a 150 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant, a 20 TPH cattle and poultry feed pellet plant, a 10.5 TPH biomass pellet facility, and a 2 MW biomass gasifier power plant. Together, they create a closed-loop, circular-economy model where agricultural waste becomes energy, income and jobs, rather than smoke.

A Cluster Designed For India’s Green Transition

The centrepiece is the 150 KLPD ethanol plant, designed with a zero-liquid-discharge (ZLD) system under which even distillation wastewater is recovered and reused. The plant’s fuel-grade ethanol will support India’s E20 blending target and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

A key by-product of ethanol production, Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), is diverted into the adjoining 20 TPH feed pellet plant, which converts it into high-protein cattle and poultry feed. This helps lower feed costs for farmers and promotes efficient resource use.

A facility in the Rewari ethanol hub. (ETV Bharat)

The third major component is a biomass pellet plant with a capacity of 10.5 TPH that sustainably converts paddy straw and mustard stalk into biomass pellets with a GCV sufficient to replace coal in thermal power use. The facility has already secured Letter of Intent (LOIs) exceeding 100,000 metric tonnes, signalling high demand from power producers required to co-fire biomass under national policy.

The fourth unit, a 2 MW biomass gasifier plant, uses locally sourced mustard briquettes to generate clean electricity for captive consumption, further reducing the cluster’s carbon footprint.

In his remarks, Minister Pralhad Joshi underscored the government’s strategy to tackle stubble burning by making crop residue valuable rather than a liability.

“Under the new policy, all thermal power plants must co-fire biomass and municipal solid waste. Regular plants must blend at least 5% and NCR plants 7%. Crop residue, what we call parali, is now being used as pellets in these plants,” said Joshi.

He added that the Rewari project provides a scalable example of what rural India can achieve when given technological and financial support.

“Earlier, stubble was seen as a burden, but we are moving towards converting agricultural waste into profitable energy. This 240-TPD biomass collection plant is a major contribution in that direction. Once such a model succeeds, others will follow."

The minister emphasized that behavioural change cannot be enforced through commands.