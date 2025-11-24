New Bio-Energy Push Turns Stubble Into Profit With Assured Buy-Back For Farmers
Pralhad Joshi opened a new bio-energy hub in Rewari, saying farmers will stop burning stubble only when given alternatives like biomass pellets & ethanol production
Published : November 24, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
Rewari: Haryana has taken a decisive step toward India’s clean-energy future with the inauguration of a fully integrated bio-energy ecosystem that promises to transform stubble burning from a pollution crisis into an economic opportunity for rural communities. Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Monday unveiled a cluster of complementary facilities, from ethanol production to biomass pellets, that align closely with India’s E20 Ethanol Blending Programme and the national Net Zero 2070 target.
Spread across Rewari–Jhajjar, the cluster, developed by the K2 Group, brings together four major units: a 150 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant, a 20 TPH cattle and poultry feed pellet plant, a 10.5 TPH biomass pellet facility, and a 2 MW biomass gasifier power plant. Together, they create a closed-loop, circular-economy model where agricultural waste becomes energy, income and jobs, rather than smoke.
A Cluster Designed For India’s Green Transition
The centrepiece is the 150 KLPD ethanol plant, designed with a zero-liquid-discharge (ZLD) system under which even distillation wastewater is recovered and reused. The plant’s fuel-grade ethanol will support India’s E20 blending target and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.
A key by-product of ethanol production, Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), is diverted into the adjoining 20 TPH feed pellet plant, which converts it into high-protein cattle and poultry feed. This helps lower feed costs for farmers and promotes efficient resource use.
The third major component is a biomass pellet plant with a capacity of 10.5 TPH that sustainably converts paddy straw and mustard stalk into biomass pellets with a GCV sufficient to replace coal in thermal power use. The facility has already secured Letter of Intent (LOIs) exceeding 100,000 metric tonnes, signalling high demand from power producers required to co-fire biomass under national policy.
The fourth unit, a 2 MW biomass gasifier plant, uses locally sourced mustard briquettes to generate clean electricity for captive consumption, further reducing the cluster’s carbon footprint.
In his remarks, Minister Pralhad Joshi underscored the government’s strategy to tackle stubble burning by making crop residue valuable rather than a liability.
“Under the new policy, all thermal power plants must co-fire biomass and municipal solid waste. Regular plants must blend at least 5% and NCR plants 7%. Crop residue, what we call parali, is now being used as pellets in these plants,” said Joshi.
He added that the Rewari project provides a scalable example of what rural India can achieve when given technological and financial support.
“Earlier, stubble was seen as a burden, but we are moving towards converting agricultural waste into profitable energy. This 240-TPD biomass collection plant is a major contribution in that direction. Once such a model succeeds, others will follow."
The minister emphasized that behavioural change cannot be enforced through commands.
“The aim is not to force farmers by saying ‘do not burn stubble’, but to show them a profitable alternative. Words alone don’t work, people need to see real examples.”
Joshi also highlighted government financing support through IREDA, which has provided 80% project financing for plant and machinery, and 85% financing for the ethanol unit, along with applicable subsidies.
The bio-energy complex has already created 300–400 direct jobs, he said, and many more are expected as operations ramp up.
Significant Gains For Farmers: Guaranteed Buy-Back, Year-Round Income
For the farmers of Haryana who struggle with paddy residue every winter, this project may generate a game-changing economic impact.
The operator is offering to pay for mustard stalk at ₹3,250–₹3,500 per metric tonne with long-term buy-back contracts, guaranteeing that residual material will have a steady market demand instead of being waste.
This ensures:
- steady, annual income from crop residual
- lower stubble management costs
- work opportunities for rural transport, storage and handling
The integrated ecosystem is expected to create 400 direct jobs and more than 1,500 indirect jobs, many of which are expected to be skilled technical jobs designed for rural youth.
Environmental Impact: Lower Emissions, Cleaner Winters
The Rewari cluster attacks one of the largest environmental challenges in the region, seasonal air pollution from stubble burning in Northern India. The project aims to significantly reduce thousands of tonnes of open-field burning by consuming tons of wheat and mustard residue. The system is expected to reduce multiple contamination problems with surface burning.
Early estimates calculated a reduction of over 100,000 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year. The biomass pellet plant alone can displace significant quantities of coal used in thermal power plants, while the ethanol facility reduces vehicular emissions by enabling cleaner fuel blends.
The cluster itself is powered partly by renewable energy, including a 2.5 MW rooftop solar system, further lowering its carbon intensity.
Policy Alignment And Strategic Relevance
The Rewari bio-energy hub sits at the intersection of several national initiatives:
- National Biofuel Policy 2018
- MNRE Biomass Programme
- Ministry of Power’s biomass co-firing mandate
- India’s COP26 commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2070
- E20 Ethanol Blending Programme
With thermal power plants in the NCR region under strong regulatory pressure to curb emissions, demand for biomass pellets is expected to rise sharply. The K2 Group’s integrated model positions it as Haryana’s leading renewable fuel supplier and a preferred partner for these plants.
A Model For Rural Industrialisation
Industry experts say the Rewari–Jhajjar cluster represents a new template for rural industrialisation, where agro-residue becomes the raw material for energy, jobs, and regional economic growth.
By uniting ethanol production, pelletisation, feed manufacturing and biomass power under one ecosystem, the project demonstrates a future in which:
- crop residue is monetised
- rural youth find industrial jobs close to home
- emissions fall
- thermal power plants meet clean-energy mandates
- farmers earn more without changing cropping patterns
For the government, such clusters are a way to encourage sustainable behaviour without coercion, a point Joshi made. “Instead of telling farmers not to burn stubble, we must show them a profitable path. This model does exactly that and supports both clean energy and rural livelihood.”