New Bihar Govt To Undergo Floor Test On April 24
Sources in the Assembly said that the special session will start at 11 am, following which Samrat will seek the vote of confidence
By Dev Raj
Published : April 18, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Patna: The newly sworn-in chief minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar will undergo a floor test at a special session of the Legislative Assembly on April 24. It is expected to sail through, given the strength of the various constituent parties.
Samrat, 57, took oath as the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister of the state at a low-key ceremony at the Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) on Tuesday (April 15). He succeeded Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) chief minister Nitish Kumar, who ruled for around 20 years since 2005.
Along with Samrat, veteran Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leaders – Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav – were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers. The three leaders are running the entire government having 47 departments. Samrat has 29 departments, Vijay has 10, while Bijendra has eight. The state cabinet expansion is expected to be held after the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The NDA has 201 MLAs in the 243-member House, while the opposition has 41. One seat is vacant since BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned as the representative of the Bankipur Assembly constituency after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.
As far as NDA constituents are concerned, the BJP with 88 seats is the largest party in the Assembly, followed by JD(U) with 85 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has 19 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has five, while Rashtriya Lok Morcha has four.
Among the Opposition, the RJD has 25, Congress has six, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM has five, CPIML has two, while CPI, Bahujan Samaj Party and Indian Inclusive Party have one MLA each.
Sources in the Assembly said that the special session will start at 11 am, following which Samrat will seek the vote of confidence. Though there is no statutory time limit prescribed by the Constitution for holding the trust vote, the date is determined at the governor’s discretion at the earliest available opportunity. The governor, under Article 163 of the Constitution, has the power to summon a session and call for a floor test if the Assembly is not in session.
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