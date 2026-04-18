ETV Bharat / state

New Bihar Govt To Undergo Floor Test On April 24

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, along with JD(U) chief and former CM Nitish Kumar, in Patna on April 18. ( ANI )

Patna: The newly sworn-in chief minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar will undergo a floor test at a special session of the Legislative Assembly on April 24. It is expected to sail through, given the strength of the various constituent parties.

Samrat, 57, took oath as the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister of the state at a low-key ceremony at the Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) on Tuesday (April 15). He succeeded Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) chief minister Nitish Kumar, who ruled for around 20 years since 2005.

Along with Samrat, veteran Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leaders – Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav – were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers. The three leaders are running the entire government having 47 departments. Samrat has 29 departments, Vijay has 10, while Bijendra has eight. The state cabinet expansion is expected to be held after the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The NDA has 201 MLAs in the 243-member House, while the opposition has 41. One seat is vacant since BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned as the representative of the Bankipur Assembly constituency after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.