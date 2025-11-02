ETV Bharat / state

Vertical System In UP's Lucknow From Nov 15 For Convenience Of Power Consumers

Lucknow: Electricity consumers of Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow will soon be able to get their grievances addressed seamlessly.

The Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) will implement a new vertical system in Lucknow which will allow consumers to get their grievances redressed and tasks done without the need to frequent visit the company's offices.

MVVNL has selected four locations- Indiranagar HAL, Hussainganj, Indralok Hydraulic Colony, and Purania for its commercial offices which will be staffed by three executive engineers each.

The offices will handle tasks like replacing faulty meters, correcting faulty bills, and issuing new connections. Consumers from different areas will be able to visit the designated offices to get their work done. Assistant Engineers, JEs, and other staff will also be appointed at the offices. Of the 19 districts under MVVNL, the vertical system is in place only in Bareilly district. On the other hand, the system is in place in Kanpur, Meerut and Aligarh under Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation.

The vertical system was scheduled to be implemented in Lucknow on November 1, but due to continued protests by the staff, its launch was postponed by 15 days. Now, on November 15, the new vertical system will replace the old one.

MVVNL officials said the new system will greatly benefit consumers. "Separate officers will be appointed for each task, eliminating excuses," an official said.