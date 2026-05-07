Never Thought BJP Would Cross 200 Seats In Bengal: Chhattisgarh Ex-Deputy CM
He said Mamata Banerjee ought not to have refused to resign as the Chief Minister, as she is a fighter and should continue her struggle.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Sarguja: Former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister and Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Thursday said he never imagined the BJP would cross 200 seats in the West Bengal Assembly polls.
"While it seemed plausible that they might secure a simple majority, I had never contemplated the possibility of them crossing the 200-seat threshold. Thus, West Bengal witnessed a truly monumental upset," he added.
He said West Bengal witnessed a massive political upheaval — a shift so profound that neither he nor the exit polls had been able to anticipate. The "poll of polls" aggregate had projected 145 seats for Mamata Banerjee and 140 for the BJP. However, the actual outcome was simply beyond imagination, he added.
Deo said over the past 50 years, political violence has become a part of daily life in Bengal. "When the Communist Party was in power, this occurred. When the TMC arrived, we witnessed the same thing happening. Now that the BJP has secured a massive majority, we are observing that the very same pattern is emerging from their side as well. Thus, regardless of which political party a worker is affiliated with, there appears to be no hesitation in resorting to violence," Deo said.
The Congress leader said the Election Commission of India is responsible for overseeing law and order and the administration in the state till the formation of the new government. "You have deployed over three lakh paramilitary personnel there. Yet, if you are still unable to bring the situation under control, it suggests a certain degree of administrative laxity. Violence has absolutely no place in the social sphere. Wage war against your enemies at the borders. That is the only context in which violence is acceptable to people. Internal violence, regardless of who perpetrates it, is never justified," he said.
On Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign from the chief ministerial post, Deo said she ought not to have taken such a stance, as she is a fighter and should continue her struggle.
"She possesses a tenacious, fighting spirit. She champions various issues. Indeed, I have never witnessed a Chief Minister approaching the Supreme Court to personally plead a case before. That particular aspect of her conduct demonstrates the resolve of an individual who is determined to wage a struggle with immense willpower. However, refusing to resign under these circumstances is not the right course of action," Deo said.
On the Tamil Nadu assembly elections results, he said Vijay, an unexpected new entrant, launched his own political outfit and a significant number of women and young people were rallying behind him. "As a superstar, he already possessed a massive fan base and a network of fan clubs. However, he lacked a formal political organisational structure. He made his foray into active politics just a year or two before the election. Yet, it remained unclear to what extent this visible support would actually translate into votes," Deo said.
Deo said the incumbent government in Kerala was essentially that of the INDIA bloc. "The BJP was not a contender there, nor did it stand any chance of coming close to forming the government. The prevailing rumour was that the BJP was covertly supporting the Left to prevent the Congress from coming to power. However, the voters delivered a clear majority to the UDF, which is poised to form the government," he added.
He said the BJP secured a stronger mandate in Assam by manipulating the delimitation exercise — a practice that ought not to occur. "While the principle dictates that there should be equal opportunities for all, allegations of the misuse of central agencies like the ED and the CBI have come to the fore," he added.
Deo said the alleged misuse of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delimitation Commission is a matter that simply should not have surfaced. "While the victors certainly deserve congratulations on their win, it is unacceptable for those in power to cross ethical boundaries to influence election results. I personally felt that we would secure a few more seats in Assam. The Congress managed to win 19 seats. I had been anticipating a tally closer to 35 or 40," he said.
Deo believes that the loss of Gaurav Gogoi by a margin of over 20,000 votes is a testament to the fact that the electoral tide was in the BJP's favour in Assam.
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