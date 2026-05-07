ETV Bharat / state

Never Thought BJP Would Cross 200 Seats In Bengal: Chhattisgarh Ex-Deputy CM

Sarguja: Former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister and Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Thursday said he never imagined the BJP would cross 200 seats in the West Bengal Assembly polls.

"While it seemed plausible that they might secure a simple majority, I had never contemplated the possibility of them crossing the 200-seat threshold. Thus, West Bengal witnessed a truly monumental upset," he added.

He said West Bengal witnessed a massive political upheaval — a shift so profound that neither he nor the exit polls had been able to anticipate. The "poll of polls" aggregate had projected 145 seats for Mamata Banerjee and 140 for the BJP. However, the actual outcome was simply beyond imagination, he added.

Deo said over the past 50 years, political violence has become a part of daily life in Bengal. "When the Communist Party was in power, this occurred. When the TMC arrived, we witnessed the same thing happening. Now that the BJP has secured a massive majority, we are observing that the very same pattern is emerging from their side as well. Thus, regardless of which political party a worker is affiliated with, there appears to be no hesitation in resorting to violence," Deo said.

The Congress leader said the Election Commission of India is responsible for overseeing law and order and the administration in the state till the formation of the new government. "You have deployed over three lakh paramilitary personnel there. Yet, if you are still unable to bring the situation under control, it suggests a certain degree of administrative laxity. Violence has absolutely no place in the social sphere. Wage war against your enemies at the borders. That is the only context in which violence is acceptable to people. Internal violence, regardless of who perpetrates it, is never justified," he said.

On Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign from the chief ministerial post, Deo said she ought not to have taken such a stance, as she is a fighter and should continue her struggle.

"She possesses a tenacious, fighting spirit. She champions various issues. Indeed, I have never witnessed a Chief Minister approaching the Supreme Court to personally plead a case before. That particular aspect of her conduct demonstrates the resolve of an individual who is determined to wage a struggle with immense willpower. However, refusing to resign under these circumstances is not the right course of action," Deo said.