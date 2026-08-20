'Never Seen Such A Timid CM In J&K History': Iltija Mufti Attacks Omar Abdullah
PDP Leader said that Chief Minister should stand firm on his stand and not take “defensive” position, reports Shahid Tak
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 20, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Shopian: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Thursday criticised the behaviour of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, saying that she has not seen such a “scared and weak” CM in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.
“I have not seen such a timid and cowardly chief minister in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and India. Hours before the meeting, he is telling people what the agenda of the meeting is and what is not,” she said, addressing the youth at an interaction program in Shopian. Hundreds of youth participated in the program, where the youth interacted with her and raised issues faced by them.
Mufti questioned the chief minister’s alleged “defensive” position, saying he should stand firm on his stand.
“He should demonstrate confidence and determination while representing the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said. “I don’t understand why he needs to be so defensive. The J&K chief minister should show strength, confidence and a willingness to fight for his people.”
Responding to the questions of the youth, Mufti said that the PDP stands with the problems of the youth. “If there is a need for protests to resolve these problems, I will stand with the youth and their problems will be raised at relevant forums,” she assured.
In the youth interaction program, the participants discussed various social and public issues with the PDP leader. They highlighted unemployment, paper leaks, employment opportunities and other important issues.
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