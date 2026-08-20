ETV Bharat / state

'Never Seen Such A Timid CM In J&K History': Iltija Mufti Attacks Omar Abdullah

Shopian: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Thursday criticised the behaviour of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, saying that she has not seen such a “scared and weak” CM in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I have not seen such a timid and cowardly chief minister in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and India. Hours before the meeting, he is telling people what the agenda of the meeting is and what is not,” she said, addressing the youth at an interaction program in Shopian. Hundreds of youth participated in the program, where the youth interacted with her and raised issues faced by them.

Mufti questioned the chief minister’s alleged “defensive” position, saying he should stand firm on his stand.